Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Ugandan Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Adonia Ayebare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to achieve the mutual interests of both countries.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Uganda and expanding the bilateral partnership to support development and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.