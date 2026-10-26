EU Council extends sanctions against Da’esh, Al-Qaeda

BRUSSELS, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the European Union today renewed the EU autonomous restrictive measures against Da'esh and Al-Qaeda and persons, groups, undertakings and entities associated with them, prolonging their duration for a further year, until 31st October 2027.

The autonomous list currently in place applies to 15 persons and 8 groups. All those designated are subject to an asset freeze, while the individuals are also under a travel ban to the EU. Additionally, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them.

These restrictive measures are complementary to those imposed by the UN Security Council against ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaeda.

The EU remains committed to counter the continued terrorist threat posed by Al-Qaeda, ISIL/Da'esh and their regional affiliates.