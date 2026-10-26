NMA, FANN sign MoU to support film industry, content for children, youth

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) and FANN – Media Discovery Platform have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and support the 13th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), taking place from 25th October to 1st November 2026.

The agreement was signed on the opening day of the festival at the Rubu' Qarn platform in City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, General Director of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators and Director of SIFF, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the NMA.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi highlighted the importance of the partnership in supporting emerging filmmakers, developing their skills and creating new opportunities for young talent. She said, "At FANN, we believe that supporting young creatives goes beyond giving them a platform to showcase their work. It also means building strong partnerships that encourage innovation and provide opportunities to learn, gain experience and develop their skills. Our agreement with the National Media Authority reflects this commitment. It is an important step in bringing together national efforts to support the film industry and help emerging filmmakers turn their ideas and perspectives into creative work that reflects their ambitions and passion for filmmaking."

She added, "As we begin the 13th edition of the festival, we look forward to working together to improve coordination and help participating films reach wider audiences. We value the National Media Authority's support and its role in developing the UAE's media sector. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the experience of festival participants and strengthen SIFF's role in discovering and supporting young talent."

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi said, "Supporting content created for children and youth is an important part of our strategy to develop a competitive and sustainable national media sector. We are committed to encouraging high-quality content production and developing Emirati talent. Our partnership with FANN reflects our commitment to working with organisations across the media industry to support filmmaking and give younger generations more opportunities to learn, experiment and create."

He added, "The National Media Authority continues to develop a media environment that supports creativity and encourages collaboration across the UAE's film and content industries. We see the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth as an important platform for discovering emerging talent, introducing young people to filmmaking and encouraging them to tell stories that reflect their identity, culture and ambitions."

Under the MoU, the National Media Authority will serve as the Official Supporting Partner of the festival's 13th edition. The agreement sets out several areas of cooperation, including institutional coordination, support for film screening procedures, media activities and the exchange of technical expertise.

The partnership will also help facilitate the necessary permits for screening participating films, in coordination with embassies, consulates, cultural organisations and relevant government authorities, in line with UAE regulations. The agreement includes training workshops for festival teams on the Authority's electronic services, alongside technical support to help streamline procedures. Representatives of the Authority may also participate in festival juries and film evaluations in accordance with the approved judging criteria. Both parties will work together to support the festival's media and communications plan, increase its visibility and promote its screenings and activities to audiences and film industry professionals across the UAE.

The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth continues to provide a platform for young filmmakers to discover cinema, explore different cultures and share their stories through film. The festival also encourages youth to contribute to the UAE's cultural and creative industries, in line with Sharjah's longstanding commitment to education, culture and investing in future generations.

Organised by FANN, SIFF brings together filmmakers, industry professionals and emerging talent through a programme of screenings, panel discussions, workshops and interactive activities designed to develop creative and technical skills. The 13th edition welcomes Italy as Guest of Honour, reflecting the festival's growing international reach and its role in promoting cultural exchange and introducing young audiences to filmmaking traditions from around the world.