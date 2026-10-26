Etihad Airways makes history with first-ever non-stop flight between Calgary, Gulf Region

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways today celebrated the arrival of its inaugural flight to Calgary, marking a historic milestone as, for the first time, travellers can fly non-stop between Abu Dhabi and Calgary.

Sold-out flight EY29 touched down at Calgary International Airport this morning, to a warm Western Canadian welcome, including a celebratory event attended by Government of Alberta, airport and tourism partners.

The new non-stop service will operate four times a week on Etihad's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, strengthening connectivity between the UAE capital, the Gulf region and Alberta. The launch further reflects the momentum behind Etihad's continued transformation and growth journey as one of the world's fastest-growing airlines.

The new service reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global gateway, connecting Western Canada to Etihad's expanding network and providing one of the fastest and most seamless travel options to reach destinations across the GCC, India, Asia and Africa, while supporting stronger tourism, trade and investment ties.

This new connection brings Abu Dhabi closer to guests in Western Canada, providing access to a destination that blends culture, leisure and business. From the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Saadiyat Island to the entertainment attractions of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi offers a unique mix of heritage, hospitality and year-round experiences. Travellers can also make the most of Etihad's stopover programme, extending their journey to explore the UAE capital.

For travellers across Etihad’s network, the new route opens the door to one of Canada’s most compelling destinations. Calgary combines a dynamic business environment with access to Alberta’s world-famous natural attractions, including Banff and Jasper National Parks and the Canadian Rockies.

As one of Canada’s leading centres for energy, innovation and investment, the city plays an increasingly important role in connecting Canada and Alberta with global markets.

Flights are operated by Etihad’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bringing the airline’s award-winning long-haul experience to Western Canada. Featuring the airline’s latest Business and Economy cabins, the aircraft combines modern design, advanced technology and Etihad’s signature Emirati hospitality, delivering a seamless travel experience from take-off to landing.