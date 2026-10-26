Ammar bin Humaid reviews Etihad Credit Bureau’s plans to support economic growth

AJMAN, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, reviewed Etihad Credit Bureau’s plans aimed at supporting the UAE’s economic development journey.

This came during his reception at his office at the Ruler’s Court of a delegation from Etihad Credit Bureau, led by Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of the company.

The Crown Prince of Ajman commended the company’s efforts in providing credit information and reports that support financial decision-making and enhance transparency across the government and private sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Etihad Credit Bureau and Ajman Government, and developing joint initiatives and projects that contribute to supporting the local economy and enhancing services provided to citizens, residents and the business sector.

During the meeting, the company’s delegation presented initiatives aimed at strengthening financial stability, stimulating economic growth, raising financial awareness among citizens and residents, and embedding responsible financial practices. These initiatives support the financial stability of individuals and families and enhance their ability to make informed financial decisions.

The meeting also explored areas of cooperation and coordination with local entities in Ajman to develop services and introduce innovative solutions that meet the needs of individuals and the business sector. These include electronic integration with Ajman Statistics Centre, information exchange and data integration, contributing to greater institutional efficiency, enhanced digital integration and improved service quality for the community.

The meeting further included a presentation on opportunities to develop innovative credit products and solutions in cooperation with local entities, in support of the business sector and economic growth in the emirate. Particular focus was placed on the real estate sector and on leveraging credit information to support decision-making and expand investment opportunities.