Shurooq: Kalba Beach reaches 75% completion; Kalba Rock Art Centre expected to be completed in Q2 2027

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that construction of Kalba Beach, a 700-metre waterfront development featuring leisure facilities and 11 commercial units, is 75% complete, with works expected to be finalised by December 2026.

The project aims to enhance Kalba’s leisure offerings while creating opportunities for local businesses. Shurooq also provided an update on Kalba Rock Art Centre, which is being delivered by the Department of Public Works and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

The updates were shared by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, during a telephone interview on Al Khat Al Mubasher (Direct Line), broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. He outlined how the projects will broaden Kalba’s tourism offering, with a coastal destination serving residents, visitors and local enterprises, and a cultural and educational centre exploring the city’s history through its rock engravings and archaeological heritage.

Al Qaseer said, “We consider each project in Kalba in terms of how it contributes to the experience of the city as a whole. Few destinations bring together such a range of natural and cultural assets, from the sea, mountains, mangroves and nature reserves to history and archaeology. Our role at Shurooq is to develop the infrastructure, experiences and services that connect these assets and make them accessible to residents and visitors.”

Kalba Beach brings together leisure amenities, public services and commercial spaces, creating a destination for visitors and a waterfront that residents can enjoy as part of everyday life. The project features restaurants, cafés and kiosks, alongside a jogging track, a cycling path, football pitches, volleyball courts and play areas, offering activities for different age groups. Its 11 commercial units will enable entrepreneurs and local businesses to benefit from waterfront footfall while supporting the hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

The development also includes children’s play areas, public amenities, a prayer room and accessibility features for people with disabilities, ensuring its facilities are accessible to all members of the community. It is also committed to meeting the requirements of the Blue Flag programme and using environmentally friendly materials to support the beach’s sustainability and protect its coastal environment.

The beach’s design responds to Kalba’s sensitive coastal environment through the use of recycled materials, rammed earth and solar-powered solutions. It also incorporates standards for water quality and marine environmental safety, reflecting its location near mangrove forests and protected areas.

The beach will host fireworks displays as part of New Year celebrations, giving Kalba’s residents and visitors an opportunity to mark the occasion on the waterfront.

Kalba Rock Art Centre: Exploring history where it was recorded

Kalba Rock Art Centre is being developed at the Khatm Al Melaha archaeological site to provide access to one of the UAE’s and the region’s most significant rock art sites. More than 400 engravings across 150 rock formations will form the basis of an experience connecting visitors with the history of the site and its archaeological evidence.

Al Qaseer also discussed Shurooq’s existing hospitality destinations in Kalba, Nomad Sharjah Retreat, Kingfisher Sharjah Retreat, and Kalba waterfront which form part of its broader approach to developing the city’s tourism offering. The addition of Kalba Beach and Kalba Rock Art Centre will complement these destinations with new leisure and cultural experiences, giving visitors more reasons to extend their stays and explore the city, while creating further opportunities for local businesses to benefit from tourism.