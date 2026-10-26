SGCA 2026 names shortlist, winners to be honoured on 2nd November

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) revealed the shortlist for the 13th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), with winners to be honoured on Monday, 2nd November. This year's judging process placed greater emphasis on the results and long-term impact of communication initiatives.

Submissions came from 31 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, with 433 entries passing initial screening to reach the evaluation stage. Judges reviewed submissions based on results and impact, strategy and planning, and implementation.

The “Best Communication Targeting Youth” category is divided into two subcategories. Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Youth's “ Your Summer With Us” initiative and the Gulf Health Council are nominated for “Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices”.

Dubai Municipality's Geographic Information Systems Centre, Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office are listed for “Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth”.

Three Sharjah government entities have been shortlisted for “Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life”, specifically Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) and Sharjah Police.

For “Best Innovation in Integrated Communications”, the nominees include the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Ministry of Justice also appear in “Best Crisis Communication Strategy”, alongside the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

In “Best Media and Communication Content”, the government award lists the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Arabcast, Arab Nation and Egypt Oil & Gas are selected for the organisations and private-sector award.

For “Best Innovative Communication Initiative for Community Empowerment”, government nominees include Jordan's Zaha Cultural Center, The Big Heart Foundation's “ For the Children of Olives” campaign and Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA). Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) and UNHCR's Refugee Zakat Fund appear in the organisations and private-sector award.

Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), the UAE Ministry of Culture and the Palestine Monetary Authority are shortlisted for the government award in “Best Creative Communication Targeting Children and Adolescents”. The organisations and private-sector award lists Kalimat Foundation, Saudi Arabia's Traof Association for Orphan Care and Bahrain's “Rest Assured…Bahrain is Well” initiative.

Two subcategories fall under “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language”. The UAE Government Media Office, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture are nominated for “Best Campaigns Promoting Emirati Identity”.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA), House of Wisdom, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Morocco's “Jisr Al Daad” initiative and Bahrain’s Dar Al Bilad for Press, Publishing and Distribution are selected for “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language”.

In “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication”, the nominees include Bahrain’s Dar Al Bilad for Press, Publishing and Distribution, Dubai Municipality, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Individual awards

Sharjah Youth Council and Egypt's Basmat Nour Association have reached the final selection for “Best Youth Initiative in Communication”.

For “Best Official Spokesperson”, the shortlist includes Afra Al Hameli from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lt. Colonel Salem Mohammed bin Ali from Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs and Dr. Ahmed Al Naqbi from the Sharjah Department of Housing.

“Best Changemakers in Digital Content Category” has six nominees across two age groups. Heyam Fahad, Youssef Karam and Eisa Al Maazmi from the UAE represent the under-18 category, while Meryem Derni from Morocco, Ahmed Mubarak from Saudi Arabia and Abdul Aziz Al Mutawa from Kuwait are nominated in the over-18 category.

Three papers are under consideration for “Best Research in Communication Sciences”, submitted by Dr. Amr Abdel-Hamid and Dr. Mahmoud Sayed, Dr. Himanshu Grover, Dr. Neeharika Kushwaha, Dr. Assia Nahla Shireen and Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril and Dr. Riyadh Al Fraiji.

The Partner Awards shortlist includes initiatives addressing environmental protection, digital engagement, climate adaptation, public-private cooperation and the use of artificial intelligence in community services.

Final competitions

Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host the “Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication” from 28 October to 1 November, with winners to be honoured at the awards ceremony.

Chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, the SGCA jury committee includes media and communication specialists Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Dr. Ahmed Al Arfaj, Sami Al Reyami, Shihab Al Hammadi, Ali Jaber, Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi and Mona El Shazly.