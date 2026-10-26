EDGE completes acquisition of CMD to build European propulsion hub in Italy

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in CMD S.r.l., a leading Italian company specialised in the design, prototyping and development of advanced propulsion systems for automotive, marine and aeronautical applications.

The transaction, signed in Rome, follows the agreement reached in May 2026 at CMD’s plant in Atella, in the Basilicata region of Southern Italy, and gives EDGE direct access to more than 35 years of piston engine manufacturing excellence, marking a landmark step in the Group’s European expansion.

With EDGE’s backing, CMD is positioned for significant expansion to meet rising demand across the engine market. EDGE will invest heavily in CMD, scaling its manufacturing capabilities, accelerating research and development, and strengthening its position across both conventional and next-generation propulsion systems. CMD’s current shareholders retain a significant minority stake and continue in key management roles, and both parties will now jointly define an integration plan to maximise synergies and safeguard critical know-how.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, “Completing this acquisition takes us from agreement to delivery in building a highly capable European propulsion hub that complements and reinforces our global industrial footprint. CMD brings proven expertise in piston engines and advanced propulsion technologies, and our role is to help it grow, investing in its people, facilities and technology so it can meet the demand we see across unmanned, maritime and automotive markets. Together, we will accelerate the development of competitive, export-ready products for our customers.”

Engines for EDGE’s unmanned aerial systems are an immediate priority, with discussions on large-volume orders under way. EDGE is also exploring maritime applications for CMD’s high-performance engines with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), its naval shipbuilding entity, and other partners. CMD will continue to support its automotive partners and grow this part of its business.

Mariano Negri, Chief Executive Officer, CMD Group, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for our region, our facilities and, above all, our people. By combining CMD’s engineering expertise with EDGE’s industrial strength, we are well positioned to increase production capacity, scale our operations and accelerate growth across all business segments. The partnership also enables us to further enhance our capabilities and deliver high-value technologies to customers on a truly global scale.”

The acquisition expands EDGE’s footprint in advanced engineering, Industry 4.0 and power solutions, and reflects the model behind EDGE Europe, launched in Paris in June 2026. The Group builds in Europe, employs European talent and develops technology on European soil, working with established companies to strengthen national industrial bases rather than compete with them. EDGE’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Basilicata Region, signed during its visit to CMD in June 2026, supports industrial collaboration, knowledge exchange and talent development where CMD operates.

Founded in 1989 by the Negri family, CMD has earned an international reputation for technical precision, innovation and uncompromising quality standards, with expertise in precision engine components and powertrain technologies. It joins EDGE’s growing portfolio of companies, joint ventures and strategic partnerships across Europe, which together form a manufacturing base built to deliver capability at speed and scale for customers worldwide.