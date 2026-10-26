SEDD hosts females entrepreneurship forum

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) organised an event themed "Sharjah’s Female Entrepreneurs: From Ambition to Investment."

The forum brought together a distinguished group of female entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and beginners to the labour market, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs looking to transform their ideas into successful business ventures. This initiative is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the role of women in driving the national economy and to foster a culture of entrepreneurship within the emirate.

The Forum was attended by Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD), Sharjah City Municipality, Health Section, Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), and Nama Women Advancement Establishment. The participating entities showcased their services and initiatives that support women, as well as the opportunities available to female entrepreneurs to develop their ventures and strengthen their presence in the labour market.

Commenting of this forum, Khalid Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director of Commercial and Industrial Development Department at SEDD, emphasized on SEDD’s commitment to enhance women’s participation in the national economic ecosystem. Also, He highlighted the importance of providing a supportive environment that enables female entrepreneurs to transform their ambitious ideas into successful, sustainable ventures, reflecting a firm belief in their vital role in diversifying the economy and boosting its competitiveness.

Al Suwaidi also noted that the "Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum" serves as a platform for exchanging expertise and experiences, highlighting available opportunities and services, and discussing the challenges faced by women-led ventures. This, in turn, helps create a favorable environment for their growth and expansion, while strengthening their contribution to the emirate’s economic development.

In details, the forum aimed to empower women to transform their ideas into actionable projects, enhance their entrepreneurial thinking and decision-making skills, and build ties between aspiring female entrepreneurs and those with successful track records. This facilitates the exchange of expertise, the showcasing of success stories, and discussions regarding the challenges faced by women-led startups.

Likely, the event program included an opening speech on behalf of the Department, delivered by Maryam Al Suwaidi, Director of Registration and Licensing Department, which highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and the growing role of women in this sector. It also featured a presentation by the RUWAD to introduce its services, membership options, and registration procedures, alongside an overview of its key activities and statistics concerning its female members.

In addition, the event program included a presentation given by Sharjah City Municipality outlining the requirements, fees, and fines associated with business activities that necessitate municipal approval, such as salons and food-related enterprises. Furthermore, the session highlighted the roles and privileges of members of Sharjah Business Women Council, as well as the support mechanisms provided by the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

Furthermore, the forum provided a platform to showcase the successful experiences of two female entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also offered participants an opportunity to present their ideas and projects, highlight the challenges they face, and discuss their proposals with relevant stakeholders in order to strengthen direct dialogue and helping to identify the needs of women-led ventures as well as opportunities for their further development.

It should be noted that RUWAD Foundation provided a dedicated space for free, one-on-one consultations, while also highlighting the services offered by organisations that support women, such as SBWC and NAMA Establishment. Furthermore, the event facilitated bilateral sessions for participants to exchange expertise and explore potential collaborations and business partnerships.