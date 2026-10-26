AUS approves two new graduate programmes, research initiatives

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Chairperson of its Board of Trustees, has chaired the Board of Trustees’ meeting in campus.

The board approved a series of resolutions to expand graduate education, strengthen the university’s research enterprise and advance strategic institutional priorities.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “AUS is entering the next chapter with a clear strategic direction and growing international recognition. Our responsibility as a Board is to build on this momentum, with focus and a commitment to measurable progress. We’ve taken these decisions driven by a determination to expand educational opportunities, strengthen research and innovation, and ensure AUS continues to respond to the evolving needs of our students, economy and society.”

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said the decisions integrate academic development, research capacity and long-term planning.

“The board’s decisions advance a connected set of priorities: preparing experienced professionals to lead in a changing business environment, building research capacity in fields of growing regional importance, and aligning our centres and institutional priorities with AUS’ academic mission. Together, these steps strengthen the university’s ability to educate future leaders, generate knowledge, and contribute to the UAE’s development. Our focus is now on translating these approvals into programmes and initiatives with clear purpose and enduring value,” he said.

The board approved the launch of two graduate programmes in autumn 2027: the Executive Master of Business Administration, designed to meet growing demand for executive education and to develop strategic, ethical business leaders; and the Master of Science in Luxury Marketing and Management, which will prepare professionals for the GCC’s luxury sector through interdisciplinary, applied learning.

To strengthen the university’s research capacity, the board approved the establishment of the Centre for Geospatial Intelligence, under the leadership of Dr Hosni Ghedira, Professor of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences. The centre will apply artificial intelligence to geospatial data. The board also approved renaming the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure and Robotics Research Center to the AI, Robotics and Connected Infrastructure Research Center, with Dr Umit Cali, Professor of Electrical Engineering in the College of Engineering, as its Director.

The Financial Markets and Banking Academy, housed within the AUS School of Business Administration, will become the Financial Markets and Banking Center of Excellence, reflecting its broader mandate in financial markets and banking.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development will be renamed the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, with Dr. Jay Squalli, Professor of Economics at the School of Business Administration, as its Director. The new name more closely reflects the centre’s scope and mission. The board also approved renaming the Advanced Biosciences and Bioengineering Research Center to the Center for Biomedical Innovations, with Dr. Majid Warkiani, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the College of Engineering, as its Director.

As part of its campus development plans, the board approved further development of the AUS residential halls. Female Hall D (Block D) has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, including upgrades to its rooms, common areas, IT infrastructure and building systems.

The AUS Board of Trustees oversees the university’s strategic direction, governance and long-term institutional development. Through its decisions, the board supports AUS’ academic mission, research priorities and contributions to Sharjah and the UAE.