Saqr Ghobash: BRICS has historic opportunity to strengthen balance in international order

NEW DELHI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that BRICS has a historic opportunity to move from expanding international cooperation to deepening its impact and harnessing it to deliver public benefits that extend beyond its member states.

He stressed that the group's strategic value lies not merely in adding a new pole to the international system, but in strengthening balance within it and fostering greater responsibility in relations among nations.

Ghobash made the remarks in his address to the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on 26th and 27th October under the theme "Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development'', with the participation of parliamentary speakers and heads of delegations from BRICS member and partner countries.

He noted that the four concepts selected by India's BRICS presidency- resilience, innovation cooperation and sustainability — converge around a comprehensive strategic vision that reflects the world's ability to manage the transformations it generates and safeguard the gains it achieves.

Ghobash explained that, throughout its long history, humanity had overcome many constraints imposed by geography, disparities in resources and differences in knowledge among regions. This progress had created a world with immense capacities for production, connectivity and the exchange of benefits, underpinned by an extensive network of interests spanning borders and continents.

Ghobash affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had made openness, economic diversification, partnership-building and investment in the future enduring pillars of its national development.

He added that the UAE's participation in BRICS was rooted in a firm belief that international partnerships are not mutually exclusive when pursued in parallel, but rather complement one another when based on mutual interests and equal respect.

He also stressed that safeguarding national sovereignty, preserving regional stability and protecting international interests are interconnected responsibilities that cannot be treated in isolation.

In this context, Ghobash highlighted the strategic importance of BRICS, noting that what unites its member states goes beyond the size of their economies and resources to encompass their rich civilisational, historical and developmental diversity. This gives the group a historic opportunity to move from expanding international cooperation to deepening its impact and harnessing it to deliver public benefits that extend beyond its membership.

He stressed that BRICS’ historic significance lies not in adding a new pole to the international system, but in its ability to foster greater balance within the system and promote greater responsibility in relations among nations.

The FNC delegation participating in the forum included Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, FNC members, and Abdulla Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India.