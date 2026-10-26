Najah Dubai 2026 opens, spotlighting future-ready education

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, inaugurated Najah Dubai 2026 today at Za’abeel Hall 5, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The sixth edition, running until 27 October, brings together more than 100 universities from 20 countries, with the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research serving as Strategic Partner.

The Ministry’s strategic partnership reflects the importance of helping students make informed academic choices and preparing them for an evolving labour market. As technology reshapes industries and new skills gain importance, Najah brings international higher education options, practical guidance and direct access to admissions teams together under one roof.

The exhibition welcomed visitors on Sunday, 25th October, ahead of Monday’s official inauguration. Students, parents, teachers and academic counsellors can explore programmes, compare admission requirements and seek first-hand information about scholarships, student life and possible career pathways.

Participating universities represent major study destinations, including the UAE, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Malaysia and more. Their diverse programmes span fields such as AI, engineering, health sciences, business, technology and communications, giving students an opportunity to consider both established disciplines and emerging areas of study.

The event also features more than 30 expert-led seminar sessions covering university admissions, scholarship opportunities, studying abroad and career planning. Through direct conversations with universities and education specialists, visitors can better understand how programme choices connect with their interests, academic strengths and future ambitions.

Beyond the university prospectus, students can use the exhibition to ask practical questions about choosing a programme. Families may want to understand how qualifications are recognised, whether a degree includes work placements, what support is available to international students, or how graduates progress into employment. By giving visitors access to the people who can answer those questions, the exhibition brings academic planning closer to the realities of university life and the workplace.

The significance of this guidance is reinforced by growth across the UAE’s higher-education sector. According to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, 218,241 students were enrolled at universities during the previous academic year, including 64,859 new students. The country’s 103 higher-education institutions collectively offer approximately 2,500 academic programmes.

Commenting on the exhibition, Dima Al Sadi, Portfolio Manager, Najah Expo, said, “More choice is a good thing, but it also means students have more to work through before they make a decision. They may be comparing a university in the UAE with an overseas campus, looking at several different programmes, or trying to understand which option gives them the best fit academically and professionally. Speaking to universities directly helps make that process much clearer.”

She added, “What we hear from students is that they want to go beyond the brochure. They want to ask about scholarships, recognition, student life, internships, employability and what graduates actually go on to do. Those are much easier conversations to have face to face.”