Saqr Ghobash, Indian Lok Sabha Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation

NEW DELHI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed ways to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and India with Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

The meeting was held at the Lok Sabha headquarters in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by India on 26th and 27th October.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary dialogue and intensifying coordination on various issues on the agenda of international parliamentary forums.

Ghobash highlighted the deep-rooted historical and strategic ties between the UAE and India, which continue to grow across various fields with the support of the two countries' leaderships.

He noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries reflects the strength of their historic ties and shared interests, as well as their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in ways that fulfil the aspirations of both countries and their peoples.

He expressed his gratitude to Om Birla for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, commending India and the Lok Sabha for hosting and organising the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. He also praised India's commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation among parliaments and providing a platform for exchanging perspectives and expertise on shared issues and challenges.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. Both sides underscored the importance of supporting international efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability, prioritising political and diplomatic solutions, and respecting state sovereignty, the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

They also stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and the safety of international navigation, as well as ensuring the stability of global energy and food supplies and trade flows.

Om Birla praised the deep-rooted historical and strategic ties between India and the UAE, which continue to grow across various fields. He underscored the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and its role in strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation and advancing the shared interests of their friendly peoples.