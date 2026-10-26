Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President and CEO of Marriott International

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies.

The meeting, held at His Highness’s office in Dubai, explored prospects for cooperation with the group, founded in 1927, and the growth opportunities Dubai offers international hotel chains given its enduring appeal as a global tourism destination.

Discussions also covered Dubai’s appeal as a tourism investment destination supported by its competitive business environment, world class infrastructure and flexible regulatory framework, which continue to drive growth across the hospitality sector and enhance the visitor experience.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai’s longstanding relationship with Marriott International, which has grown alongside the emirate’s transformation into a global hub for tourism, business and international events.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to strengthening ties with leading international hotel chains, recognising their role in driving tourism growth, a key contributor to the emirate’s economy, and advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to position Dubai as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

The President and CEO of Marriott International expressed the group’s renewed interest in building on its longstanding presence in Dubai and exploring new opportunities for growth. He also commended the emirate’s continued development and thriving tourism sector, citing its appeal as a global destination for business, major events and family holidays, supported by world class facilities and a diverse range of experiences.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); and Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

In June 2025, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Marriott International to further boost the city’s international visibility, diversify the destination offering, elevate guest experiences, and nurture next-generation industry talent.