Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Mauritania, Georgia, Haiti

FUJAIRAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately at his office at the Emiri Court, Abdallahi Bah Kebd, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the UAE; George Janjgava, Ambassador of the Georgia to the UAE; and François Guillaume II, Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the UAE.

The Crown Prince welcomed the ambassadors, who had come to greet him, and wished them success in carrying out their duties.

The meetings also addressed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation and develop relations across various fields.

The ambassadors expressed their pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and thanked him for his warm welcome, commending the significant development taking place across the emirate.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the meetings.