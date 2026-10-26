University of Sharjah concludes alumni entrepreneurship forum showcasing 15 innovative projects

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) has concluded the UAE Alumni Entrepreneurship Forum 2026, organised by the University’s Alumni Association Centre as part of Entrepreneurship Week in Higher Education.

The weeklong initiative was launched in cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

The forum brought together distinguished entrepreneurs from among the University’s alumni and students, as well as representatives of government agencies and organisations that support entrepreneurship. It aimed to showcase entrepreneurial ventures, highlight innovations and creative ideas, and strengthen opportunities for cooperation and partnerships between business owners and public and private institutions.

Organisers said the event was intended to support the entrepreneurship ecosystem and embed a culture of innovation.

At the forum, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said that being selected to host the Entrepreneurship Week in Higher Education, an initiative supporting the “UAE: Global Capital of Entrepreneurship” campaign, reflected the confidence the University enjoys and its role in backing national initiatives and deepening partnerships with government and private institutions.

He praised the strong alignment across the UAE’s education, research, entrepreneurship, and innovation ecosystem, from the visionary leadership and strategic decision-making to government ministries, universities, and the business sector. He stressed that this integration is the driving force behind the country’s rapid progress and its ability to maintain balance and adapt to regional and global developments.

He further noted that since its founding in 1997 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the University has been guided by a vision that treats education as a means of building people and serving society. That vision, he said, is promoted and closely followed by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.

The Chancellor explained that the event had brought ideas from notebooks to exhibition platforms, as graduates and students demonstrated their ability to transform the knowledge and skills acquired in lecture halls into projects.

He expressed his hope that these projects would lead to contracts and partnerships with supporting entities and grow into national success stories that contribute to economic growth. He added: “The degree you hold is not the end of the road; it is your first contract with the future, and you have signed it through your projects. The university, represented by its Alumni Association Center, will remain your partner at every stage, both before and after graduation.”

Ibrahim Fakri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regulation and Governance of Higher Education and Scientific Research Sector at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, also addressed the gathering.

He emphasised the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial culture in higher-education institutions and creating opportunities that support innovation and connect educational outcomes with labor-market needs, thereby increasing young people’s contribution to the national economy.

“The UAE Alumni Entrepreneurship Forum 2026 represents an important platform for promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in higher-education institutions, showcasing the creative potential of students and graduates, and enabling them to transform their ideas into promising economic opportunities that support the national economy and enhance its competitiveness,” Fakri said.

He added that the ministry places great importance on strengthening the role of higher-education institutions in preparing talent equipped with the knowledge and entrepreneurial skills needed to meet the demands of the future economy. This, he said, is achieved by supporting the integration between academic education and practical application, expanding partnerships with economic sectors, and fostering an environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship.

The ceremony included the announcement of a competition to design an alumni identity, as well as the recognition of partners, supporting organisations, and participants. The programme also featured a short theatrical performance on entrepreneurship, presented by 'Rubu' Qarn' for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

Prof. Agamy and guests toured an entrepreneurship projects exhibition that ran throughout the week and featured 15 projects by UoS students and alumni. During the tour, they viewed a range of projects and initiatives presented by participants, including innovative ideas, products, solutions, and services.

The exhibition also gave entrepreneurs an opportunity to introduce their initiatives, present their solutions and services, and strengthen contacts with participating entities and institutions to explore cooperation opportunities and build partnerships. Organisers said these connections would help support and develop the projects and expand their presence within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.