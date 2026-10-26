Dubai Municipality launches refreshed Al Ruwayyah winter camping season

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the 2026–2027 winter camping season in Al Ruwayyah, introducing an enhanced experience with expanded facilities, recreational activities and greater flexibility for UAE nationals. Running from 1st November 2026 to 30th April 2027, the new season will accommodate 600 camps, representing an increase of approximately 120% compared with previous seasons.

The expanded offering includes the return of double-sized camping plots of up to 800 square metres, alongside standard plots measuring 400 square metres. For the first time, Dubai Municipality has also introduced 50 dedicated caravan plots and 10 fully equipped camps available for daily rental, providing additional options for visitors seeking a camping experience without having to establish and equip their own camps.

These enhancements mark a new phase in the development of Al Ruwayyah as a seasonal destination, reflecting Dubai Municipality's approach to expanding the functions and experiences offered across public spaces. The Municipality aims to progressively enhance the destination in future seasons, introducing facilities and activities that respond to community needs while encouraging outdoor recreation, family engagement and wellbeing.

As part of the new season, Dubai Municipality has designated 10 spaces for winter events and gatherings, providing dedicated areas for family activities, community programmes, recreational experiences and seasonal markets.

These additions will expand the range of activities available at Al Ruwayyah, creating more opportunities for families and community members to enjoy the winter season in an organised desert environment.

The Municipality has also allocated dedicated investment opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in food and beverage services, desert activities and recreational experiences.

These opportunities will enable local entrepreneurs and businesses to introduce additional products, services and activities for campers and visitors. By integrating commercial offerings into the destination, Dubai Municipality aims to support local economic activity while enhancing the overall camping experience.

The developments form part of a longer-term approach to enhancing Al Ruwayyah's recreational and community offering, with the current season establishing a foundation for further improvements to facilities, services and visitor experiences in the years ahead.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The 2026–2027 season marks an important step in our approach to developing Al Ruwayyah as an integrated winter destination that responds to the evolving needs of Dubai's community. By significantly increasing capacity and introducing new camping options, recreational facilities and spaces for community activities, we are expanding opportunities for UAE nationals and their families to enjoy the winter season in a safe, well-organised environment.

“Our ambition extends beyond the enhancements introduced this season. We are establishing a foundation for the continued development of Al Ruwayyah, with a focus on providing more diverse experiences, strengthening community connections and ensuring that our public destinations continue to contribute to quality of life and wellbeing.”

He added, “An important part of this approach is creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the destination's development. By encouraging local businesses to introduce new services and recreational experiences, we aim to support entrepreneurship while expanding the range of activities available to visitors. This reflects our wider commitment to developing public facilities that deliver lasting community and economic value.”

Dubai Municipality allows seasonal permit holders to design and equip their camps according to their individual requirements, following the issuance of the necessary permits and the demarcation of camping plot boundaries.

Campers must comply with the approved regulations, including the installation of temporary fencing and the use of camps exclusively for family purposes and camping activities.

The Municipality has also allocated dedicated spaces for participating government entities, enabling them to establish and equip camps according to their requirements.

UAE nationals can register and reserve camping plots through Dubai Municipality's official digital channels, including wintercamp.dm.gov.ae and the DubaiNow app.

Seasonal camping reservations are available for periods ranging from three to six months, while separate booking options are offered for caravan plots and fully equipped daily rental camps, subject to the applicable requirements.

Through the continued development of Al Ruwayyah's winter camping facilities, Dubai Municipality aims to expand opportunities for outdoor recreation, strengthen family and community connections, and enhance the quality of seasonal public destinations across Dubai.