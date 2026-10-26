ADGM’s 3rd Global Media Forum showcases Abu Dhabi’s growth story to international media

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, successfully concluded its third and biggest Global Media Forum, bringing together 33 journalists, including 13 media representatives from overseas, for an immersive programme highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global hub for finance, investment and innovation.

The international journalists came from countries such as the UK, US, France, Germany, India, South Africa, South Korea, and China.

Held under the theme ‘Inside Abu Dhabi: Capital, Partnerships, Opportunity’, the forum took place from 20th to 22nd October 2026, convening leading voices from ADGM and across Abu Dhabi’s financial and business ecosystem alongside regional and international media figures.

The event reinforced ADGM’s commitment to fostering meaningful stakeholder engagement, strengthening international media relations and showcasing the emirate’s evolving economic landscape to global audiences.

Building on the success of previous editions, the Global Media Forum has become an important platform to connect international media with Abu Dhabi’s key economic entities, offering first-hand perspectives on the emirate’s growth trajectory, investment opportunities and strategic priorities.

Through direct engagement with policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators, the forum offered the participating media a gateway to the insights of the collaborative ecosystem underpinning Abu Dhabi’s emergence as the ‘Capital of Capital’.

The 2026 edition was delivered through close collaboration with leading organisations from across ADGM’s community and Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors, reflecting the strength of the emirate’s interconnected business community.

Commenting on the event, Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communications Officer at ADGM, said, “Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading global financial and business hub is built on a clear economic vision and strong partnerships. As we mark ADGM’s 11th anniversary, we recognise that meaningful global connectivity goes beyond attracting capital and businesses and remain focused on strengthening our role as a gateway connecting global markets, businesses and investment opportunities, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as the Capital of Capital. This connectivity goes beyond attracting capital: it means building trust and lasting relationships with stakeholders shaping the international economic narrative.

He added, “The Global Media Forum advances this dialogue by connecting international media with Abu Dhabi’s dynamic ecosystem and fostering deeper understanding of the flow of capital, cross-border partnerships and investment opportunities shaping regional and global economies.

The first day of the forum featured a comprehensive overview of ADGM’s integrated ecosystem, including its regulatory and legal frameworks, market development initiatives and talent development capabilities. Representatives from the ADGM Registration Authority (RA), Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), ADGM Courts and ADGM Academy shared insights into the centre’s continued evolution and its role in facilitating international business and investment.

A dedicated briefing on Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) provided participants with an overview of the upcoming fifth edition, scheduled for December 2026, and its growing significance as a platform for international financial dialogue and collaboration.

These sessions were followed by a panel discussion, which brought together senior representatives from Hashed Global Management, iCapital, and Bitcoin Suisse, who shared their experience of operating within ADGM and the factors driving the emirate’s attractiveness as a destination for global capital.

On day two, the programme expanded the conversation to Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape with a series of discussions featuring representatives from prominent government entities, investment institutions and private-sector organisations.

A panel on ‘Abu Dhabi’s Economic Outlook: Growth, Investment and Global Opportunities’, featuring representatives from Aldar, Lunate and BlackRock Investment Institute, explored the emirate’s evolving investment landscape, economic diversification and emerging growth opportunities. Discussions on ‘Empowering Abu Dhabi’s Digital Economy’ brought together executives from Presight and VentureOne to examine the role of innovation, entrepreneurship and advanced technologies in shaping Abu Dhabi’s future economy.

The third panel, ‘The Abu Dhabi Advantage’, featured representatives from Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Hub71, highlighting the strength of Abu Dhabi’s integrated business ecosystem and the collaborative initiatives supporting the attraction and retention of international businesses, entrepreneurs and talent.

Visiting journalists also enjoyed a visit to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where they heard about the emirate’s capital markets and financial infrastructure.

The forum concluded with a special celebration to mark ADGM’s 11th anniversary, bringing together members of its financial and business community on Al Reem Island. The event recognised more than a decade of growth and collaboration, reflecting ADGM’s evolution into one of the world’s largest financial districts and its expanding contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economy.