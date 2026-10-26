Fujairah Crown Prince meets Etihad Credit Bureau delegation, reviews its role, mandate

FUJAIRAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with a delegation from Etihad Credit Bureau, headed by Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of the company, at his office at the Emiri Court.

The meeting reviewed the role and mandate of Etihad Credit Bureau and discussed a number of initiatives aimed at promoting financial awareness and literacy in the community, reducing debt risks among UAE nationals and supporting the financial stability of individuals and families.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the company's responsibilities and its role in serving both the public and private sectors by providing credit information and reports that support financial decision-making, as well as its community efforts to promote financial awareness and literacy.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of instilling financial literacy among students from the early stages of education and familiarising them with the fundamentals of saving, expense management and financial planning, helping prepare a generation equipped with financial awareness and the ability to make sound financial decisions.

The meeting concluded by underscoring the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among relevant institutions with shared interests to promote financial literacy and raise awareness across the community.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah and other officials attended the meeting.