SACC 2026 concludes with 8,000+ visitors, more than 150 animation, comics activities

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- After four days of animation, comics, live performances, industry conversations and creative exchange, the fourth Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC 2026) closed at Aljada in Sharjah, attracting 8,075 visitors and 70 speakers from 30 countries.

Featuring more than 150 activities, the expanded edition brought animation and comics together under the SACC platform for the first time, creating a meeting point for celebrated international artists and industry professionals, emerging regional talent, publishers, producers, studios and audiences. Across four days, visitors moved between professional discussions, workshops and masterclasses, exhibitions, live drawing, and gaming experiences, film screenings and orchestral performances.

Hosted by American actress and stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim, the closing ceremony opened with a video tracing the conference’s development as a platform that brings together artists, creators, and animation and comics professionals from around the world. Featuring highlights from conference activities, industry meetings and performances, the video also recognised the contributions of the creative teams and organisers who helped develop the event.

During the ceremony, Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, honoured the winners of the Pitch the Project Award, which invites creators to develop original animated series concepts for children. Ala'a Magboul took first place, followed by Nourhan Atef in second and Inaya Omar in third.

The ceremony also recognised the winners of the Book2Screen Challenge, which supports the adaptation of literary works into visual productions. Asala Publishers won first place, followed by Yanbow Al Kitab in second and Dar Majarrah in third.

For emerging creators, SACC provided opportunities to learn directly from established industry professionals, present work to potential partners and explore pathways into project development, production and international distribution, while creating connections designed to continue beyond the four days of the conference.

Building connections that continue beyond SACC

Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, attributed the conference's continued development to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Al Mujaini reflected on how the fourth edition had strengthened connections between regional talent and international animation and comics professionals. She pointed to students meeting artists they had long admired, young creators presenting projects to publishers and producers, and industry professionals finding new opportunities to collaborate as examples of the exchanges SACC was created to enable.

She said, “We will continue building on what we have achieved by strengthening connections between talent and industry professionals, creating more opportunities for collaboration and helping regional creators reach international markets. Every participant who leaves with a new idea, a new skill or a professional connection that could open doors in the future brings us closer to achieving our vision.”

Alongside its public programme, SACC 2026 placed increased emphasis on the business of animation and comics, with discussions examining intellectual property rights, financing, co-production, distribution and access to international markets.

The expanded Animation and Comics Business Area brought creators together with studio representatives, producers, publishers and potential partners to present projects, hold professional meetings and explore opportunities for collaboration and co-production.

The Book2Screen Challenge further connected publishing with visual storytelling, giving publishers an opportunity to explore how literary works could be developed into screen productions.

Together, the initiatives reinforced SACC's role not only as a place to experience animation and comics, but as a platform where creative ideas can meet the expertise, partnerships and commercial opportunities needed to move forward.

Across the four-day programme, leading directors, illustrators, producers and visual storytelling specialists shared experience gained from internationally recognised films, television productions, comics and games.

Discussions ranged from character design, visual storytelling and animation techniques to artificial intelligence and digital production tools. Other sessions explored the future of animation in the Arab region and Africa, the challenges facing independent studios, international co-production and the growing role of women across creative and leadership positions.

More than 55 workshops and professional masterclasses offered hands-on training in illustration, animation, character design, comics creation and voice acting, giving aspiring creators direct exposure to professional techniques and production practices.

That exchange between established professionals and emerging talent was a recurring feature of the conference, with students and young creators able to ask questions, show their work, receive advice and make contacts across different areas of the international creative industry.

Beyond its professional programme, SACC 2026 transformed Aljada into a space for audiences to experience animation and comics in multiple forms.

The Princesses and Heroes exhibition presented more than 100 original and historic drawings of characters from some of Disney's best-known animated films, while Arabesque featured works by 14 artists drawing inspiration from Arab heritage and folklore.

At the Dubbing Corner, visitors stepped behind the microphone to try their hand at voice acting, while live drawing demonstrations, comic displays, and spaces dedicated to independent artists gave audiences opportunities to engage directly with creators and their work.

Gaming experiences and esports competitions added another dimension to the programme, while film screenings introduced audiences to different approaches to animation and filmmaking.

Music also became a central part of the SACC experience. Italy's Florence Pops Orchestra performed throughout the conference, bringing orchestral interpretations of music from animation and cinema to audiences at Aljada.

Following the closing ceremony, the Florence Pops Orchestra concluded its SACC concert series with Once Upon a Disney Night, an orchestral celebration of music from Disney classics and other animated films.

The programme featured selections from Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Mulan, The Lion King, Tangled, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, among others, providing a musical finale to four days that brought together the creative, professional and fan communities surrounding animation and comics.