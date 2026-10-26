Capital H announces new identity for CERT at In^X Next 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital H, the investment arm of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), held its annual event this year under the title IN^X NEXT 2026, themed Future of Education, Skills, and Workforce Development.

The event was held under the patronage and in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of Capital H, alongside leaders, experts, and decision-makers from various sectors.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the new identity of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), now rebranded as IN^X Education, Capital H’s education and training arm, coinciding with the centre’s 30th anniversary. The event also included the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local and international institutions, as well as the recognition of 17 CERT partners in appreciation of their contributions to its journey over the past three decades.

In his address at the event, Al Falasi said, “Investing in human capabilities is fundamental to the UAE’s progress and the achievement of its future ambitions. As we look towards achieving the aims of UAE Centennial 2071, our responsibility to equip members of society with the capabilities that enable them to contribute to shaping the future continues to grow.”

Al Falasi added, “At Capital H, we translate our vision into action through strategic investments in education and training that strengthen human capabilities, respond to the evolving needs of the national economy, and support the country’s priorities. We take pride in CERT’s journey, a journey of three decades developing talent, strengthening institutional capabilities, and expanding opportunities across the UAE.”

Al Falasi also emphasised the importance of In^X Next as a platform for strengthening collaboration among government entities, educational institutions, and the business sector, highlighting its importance as a platform that can turn ideas into practical initiatives aligning education with economic priorities, and equip future generations with the knowledge, confidence, and capabilities needed to build a better future.

Mohammed Gheyath, CEO of Capital H, said, “At Capital H, we are building an investment model that combines financial efficiency with long-term impact. Sustainable returns and social impact are two complementary pillars: returns support institutions’ ability to expand and evolve, while the value of our investments is reflected in fostering innovation, developing vital sectors and supporting a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

Gheyath added, “In the next phase, we will focus on maximising the value generated by Capital H’s investments. This will strengthen integration across its companies and direct our resources towards promising opportunities that deliver sustainable returns and tangible economic and social impact.”

During the event, Capital H unveiled the new identity of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), which has been rebranded as IN^X Education, Capital H’s education and training arm.

Building on CERT’s legacy and three decades of experience, IN^X Education brings together global expertise and innovative solutions in education, training, and workforce development. It aims to empower individuals, strengthen institutional capabilities, develop national talent, and respond to the evolving needs of the labour market.

IN^X Education comprises four academies: AI and Emerging Tech Academy, National Initiatives Academy, Languages and Communication Academy, and the Assessment Centre.

The expertise of these academies is integrated with the organisation’s core capabilities in executive education, vocational training, tailored workforce solutions, consulting, research and innovation. This integrated approach connects capability assessment with learning and development, supports individuals’ career progression and meets the needs of organisations.

Khalid Alhammadi, CEO of IN^X Education, said, “Today, we carry forward CERT’s three-decade legacy, during which our programmes have produced more than 105,000 graduates, we have conducted over 500,000 assessments and delivered more than 600 strategic projects. Yet our most significant achievement remains the impact we have made on people’s lives by strengthening their confidence in their abilities and expanding their career opportunities. We are proud of every colleague and partner who has contributed to this journey and helped lay the foundations on which we continue to build.”

Alhammadi added, “The transition to IN^X Education represents a continuation of this journey and the beginning of a new chapter. We will build on our accumulated expertise to develop our programmes and academies, while expanding our partnerships with educational institutions and the business sector.”

Mark Adams, Co-Founder of Araya Labs, delivered a keynote address entitled The Future of Education: Building Human Capabilities in the Age of AI.

This was followed by a panel discussion entitled From Learning to Capability, moderated by Abdullah Al Qassab. The discussion explored the requirements for future readiness from the perspectives of government entities, educational institutions, and the business sector.

As part of its strategy to expand its partnership network, IN^X Education signed MoUs with local and international institutions and companies operating in education, training, technology, assessment, professional certification and employment services.

These MoUs aim to establish a collaborative ecosystem that brings together expertise and capabilities, and translates them into educational and training programmes and solutions that keep pace with the needs and developments of the labour market.

Capital H also recognised 17 partners of CERT in appreciation of their contributions throughout its three-decade journey.

IN^X NEXT 2026 concluded with a session entitled From Vision to Action, highlighting the importance of translating visions and ideas into practical initiatives that contribute to building capabilities and developing skills.

The accompanying interactive activities also gave attendees the opportunity to explore the specialised academies, their programmes, and educational experiences first-hand.

Attendees also engaged with representatives, leaders and partners, and identified opportunities for future collaboration.