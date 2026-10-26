DMCC unites global diamond industry in Dubai, announces HRD Antwerp partnership

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC, the leading international business district driving the flow of global trade through Dubai, today convened the seventh Dubai Diamond Conference, bringing together senior government officials and global industry leaders to chart a new direction for the natural diamond sector.

The conference also saw the announcement of a new education partnership with HRD Antwerp, the unveiling of the Infinity diamond, an exceptional 888.88-carat fancy black natural diamond, and the launch of the world's first dedicated Dubai Cut – Dhamani Boutique.

Held under the theme “Diamond 2.0: A Strategic Reset – Reigniting Desire, Unlocking New Value”, the conference brought together representatives from major producing, trading and consumer markets, alongside manufacturers, retailers, financial institutions, investors and technology leaders.

Discussions centred on the structural challenges facing the natural diamond industry and the coordinated action required to strengthen consumer demand, restore long-term value and develop new investment markets.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, delivered the keynote address, while the Hon. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy, addressed delegates via video. Their participation underscored the importance of international cooperation between producing and trading nations in supporting the industry's long-term competitiveness and economic contribution.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that the UAE has solidified its position as a leading global hub for diamond trade, connecting every stage of the value chain from production and manufacturing to trade, investment, and retail. He noted that the rapid shifts currently shaping the industry driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and challenges within the natural diamond market necessitate a proactive approach to anticipating the sector’s future and enhancing its capacity to adapt to global changes.

He further emphasised that the UAE pursues a clear vision to develop an integrated ecosystem for the diamond industry and trade. This vision is built upon expanding trade, increasing value-added contributions, fostering innovation, and upholding trust and transparency – all of which support the sector’s competitiveness and sustainable growth, while reinforcing the UAE’s status as a premier global destination in this field.

The conference also marked the launch of The Swiss Parallel, a new report developed by DMCC and ORIGINALLUXURY examining how the Swiss mechanical watch industry transformed its market positioning to establish enduring consumer appeal and investment value. The report sets out seven strategic moves for the natural diamond industry, spanning differentiation, authentication, collective governance and the development of new investment infrastructure.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, "The natural diamond industry is at a defining moment, and the pressures it faces go well beyond supply and demand. For producing countries, manufacturing centres, and the communities that depend on them, these are not abstract challenges. Reigniting consumer desire, restoring confidence, and unlocking new value will take decisive, coordinated action from mine to retailer, and that includes how the trade is financed.

"Diamond banking can be profitable and efficient when specialist knowledge, disciplined risk assessment, and the right clientele underpin lending. The same discipline should guide how we explore authenticated natural diamonds as a potential investment category.

"Dubai is well placed to lead this conversation. Through DMCC, we have built one of the world's leading diamond trading hubs, with a record US$41.7 billion in diamond trade in 2025, 95.8 per cent of it natural by value. Under the theme Diamond 2.0: A Strategic Reset, the seventh Dubai Diamond Conference and Dubai Diamond Week bring together the producers, bankers, traders, manufacturers, and retailers needed to act on shared priorities, including the lessons of Swiss watchmaking in The Swiss Parallel, our report with ORIGINALLUXURY."

Alongside the conference, DMCC announced a new education partnership between the Dubai Design Academy and HRD Antwerp, Europe’s leading authority in diamond and jewellery grading, to expand access to internationally recognised professional education across the UAE's diamond and jewellery industry.

Under the agreement, HRD Antwerp will deliver a comprehensive programme of professional courses spanning diamond grading, gemmology and jewellery design and other specialist technical disciplines. Participants who successfully complete the programmes will receive internationally recognised diplomas issued by HRD Antwerp.

The collaboration will strengthen access to specialist training for companies, professionals and aspiring talent in the UAE, supporting the development of technical expertise and internationally recognised competencies across the diamond and jewellery value chain.

Paul De Wachter, CEO of HRD Antwerp, said, “We are proud that DMCC has chosen HRD Antwerp for its diamond grading, gemmology and jewellery design education. Knowledge is the foundation of trust in our industry, and Dubai is one of the world’s most important diamond hubs. With this partnership, we bring HRD Antwerp’s expertise to a new generation of professionals in the UAE, and each graduate will carry a diploma that is recognised by two leading institutions.”

The initiative forms part of DMCC's broader strategy to expand Dubai's role beyond diamond trading into higher-value activities, including jewellery design, manufacturing, professional services and industry education.

The conference featured the unveiling of the Infinity diamond, an exceptional 888.88-carat fancy black natural diamond presented by Diamond Trading NV and securely transported by Brink’s.

Originating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the diamond was fashioned from a 1,138-carat rough stone acquired in 1975 by Andrew Coxon on behalf of De Beers. In 2013, the rough diamond was examined by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which documented it as the largest single-crystal natural diamond it had examined and reported on at that time. The rough diamond underwent a transformation between 2022 and 2024 into the finished 888.88-carat Infinity diamond.

Its presentation in Dubai provided a rare opportunity for international industry leaders to view an exceptional natural diamond, underscoring the significance of provenance, rarity and craftsmanship in defining the enduring value of natural diamonds.

During the conference’s conclusion, Amit Dhamani, CEO & Managing Director of Dhamani Jewels Group, announced the launch of the Dubai Cut – Dhamani Boutique, the first dedicated retail location in the world to showcase the iconic Dubai Cut diamond.

The launch marks a new milestone for the Dubai Cut, reinforcing its status as one of the industry's most distinctive natural diamond creations. With its unique provenance, limited availability and connection to Dubai's world-leading diamond ecosystem, the Dubai Cut continues to appeal to collectors and consumers seeking rarity, craftsmanship and enduring value.

The announcements come as Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading international centre for diamond trade. In 2025, Dubai recorded US$41.7 billion in diamond trade across 359.5 million carats, setting new records in both value and volume in the same year for the first time. Natural diamonds accounted for 95.8% of total diamond trade value, while Dubai's natural rough diamond trade reached US$21.2 billion.

Throughout the conference, delegates examined how stronger differentiation, transparent valuation, credible pricing mechanisms and new investment structures could support the natural diamond sector. Discussions also explored the potential for tokenisation, fractional ownership and digital infrastructure to expand access to diamond assets and support the development of more sophisticated secondary markets.

The second day of the Dubai Diamond Conference will focus on translating these discussions into commercial opportunities through curated bilateral meetings and engagements between producing nations, industry leaders, investors, financial institutions and government representatives.

The conference forms part of Dubai Diamond Week 2026, which also includes Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGTD), taking place from 27 to 29 October.

The exhibition will bring together international manufacturers, traders, retailers and buyers, further strengthening Dubai's role as a global meeting point for the diamond and jewellery industry.