UAE Pavilion opens at SOFEX Jordan Tuesday showcasing defence capabilities

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion is set to kick off its participation tomorrow at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) Jordan 2026, taking place from 27 to 29 October at the Aqaba International Exhibition & Convention Centre (AIECC) in Jordan.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the Pavilion serves as a national platform to showcase the UAE's advanced defence and security ecosystem at one of the region's leading defence and security gatherings, highlighting the country's advanced capabilities and commitment to international cooperation.

Held biennially under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces, SOFEX Jordan brings together military delegations, government officials, defence specialists, manufacturers and industry representatives from around the world.

The Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement supports the UAE Pavilion’s presence at SOFEX Jordan 2026, reflecting its commitment to advancing the UAE’s defence and security industries and strengthening their global competitiveness. By enabling industry growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and supporting international engagement opportunities, Tawazun continues to help develop a resilient, future-ready defence ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s long-term strategic objectives.

The Pavilion's participation reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing defence innovation, fostering international collaboration and supporting the continued growth of its national defence and security sectors. It features prominent defence and security entities, including EDGE Group, Multi Level Group (MLG), NICOMATIC and Houbara, alongside the defence media publications Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal, highlighting the depth and diversity of the UAE's defence ecosystem and its growing role in supporting regional and international security objectives.

The UAE Pavilion provides participating entities with a strategic platform to strengthen partnerships, engage with military and government stakeholders, and explore new business opportunities across regional and international markets. It also showcases the UAE's continued investment in defence innovation, advanced manufacturing and future-focused technologies, supported by a strong focus on developing national talent and building future capabilities across advanced defence, artificial intelligence and emerging technology domains.

The Pavilion's participation additionally supports the promotion of the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the International Defence Conference (IDC) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX). Through its presence at leading international defence exhibitions, ADNEC Group continues to facilitate industry engagement, knowledge exchange and collaboration among defence leaders, specialists and technology providers from around the world.

EDGE Group will present its autonomous, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, and precision effects capabilities, highlighting its commitment to strengthening local partnerships and championing indigenous defence production.

The showcase will include unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone technologies, and advanced cybersecurity solutions, alongside armoured vehicles and naval patrol vessels. In precision effects, the stand will carry loitering munitions, guided-glide weapons, an air defence missile system, small arms and small-calibre ammunition, and a range of non-lethal technologies

The stand will highlight EDGE’s integrated industrial capabilities, ensuring assured supply, comprehensive sustainment management and through-life support.

Multi Level Group (MLG) is participating as part of the UAE Pavilion, highlighting its role in advancing technology-driven solutions and supporting the UAE's growing defence and security ecosystem. Through its participation, the Group aims to strengthen engagement with industry stakeholders, explore new partnership opportunities and contribute to the development of future-focused capabilities across strategic sectors.

At SOFEX Jordan 2026, MLG will showcase a drone platform that reflects its broader focus on advanced mobility, autonomous systems and emerging technologies. The participation highlights the Group's expertise in drone operations, intelligent infrastructure and technology-driven solutions that support operational efficiency, connectivity and innovation across multiple sectors.

NICOMATIC will showcase a range of advanced interconnect and integration solutions designed for aerospace, defence and high-reliability applications.

Visitors to the company's stand will have the opportunity to explore its portfolio of compact, lightweight and high-performance connectivity technologies, including high-performance electrical interconnect solutions, rugged circular connectors and specialised engineering services tailored to mission-critical environments. The showcase will also highlight NICOMATIC's capabilities in supporting customers through design, integration, customised manufacturing and technical support, helping address the evolving requirements of defence and aerospace operators.

Houbara will present a range of advanced defence and security solutions designed to enhance operational readiness, situational awareness and mission effectiveness across a variety of operational environments.

Featured technologies include the Bracer™ tactical satellite communications system, which enables secure beyond-line-of-sight communications through resilient satellite connectivity, encrypted positioning services and real-time situational awareness capabilities. The company will also showcase its portfolio of robotic systems developed for military, law enforcement and emergency response applications, alongside the Obsidian™ counter-drone system, autonomous target systems, test and evaluation services, and advanced training and simulation solutions designed to support capability development and mission preparedness.

Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal will also participate as part of the Pavilion, highlighting their role in supporting defence communications and providing coverage of key regional and international defence developments and events.

Visitors to SOFEX Jordan 2026 can explore the UAE's latest defence and security innovations, engage with participating entities and discover opportunities for future collaboration from 27 to 29 October 2026 at Hall 2, Stand H201.