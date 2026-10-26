Rulers of Emirates condole with Jordanian King over victims of church attack in Karak

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the victims of an attack on a church in Karak Governorate, which resulted in several deaths and left others wounded.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to King Abdullah II.