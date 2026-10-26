Inaugural Arabian Chatbot Summit opens in Abu Dhabi to advance agentic AI

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Middle East edition of the Arabian Chatbot & Agentic AI Summit opened Monday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together technology and artificial intelligence experts, government representatives and industry professionals to explore advances in AI applications and their potential to improve services and operational efficiency.

The summit focused on agentic AI, including systems capable of performing multi-step tasks, alongside generative AI, chatbots and voice technologies, and their impact on workplaces, digital services and customer experiences.

Discussions covered AI governance, data sovereignty, cybersecurity, ethics and regulatory compliance, as well as practical applications across economic sectors.

Participants also examined the transition from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, including challenges involving system integration, reliability, security and human oversight.

Dr. Anas Najdawi, Dubai Campus Director and Associate Professor of Digital Business at Abu Dhabi University, stressed the importance of strengthening digital sovereignty by developing local technologies, building national expertise and investing in digital infrastructure.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Najdawi said the UAE was at the forefront of efforts to advance digital sovereignty and AI through policies and strategies that had strengthened its regional and global standing, alongside the development of homegrown AI models capable of understanding Arabic language and culture.

He emphasised that the UAE's approach extended beyond acquiring technology to developing domestic capabilities and technological solutions.

Najdawi highlighted the need to harness agentic AI while maintaining local control, safeguarding digital sovereignty and addressing emerging cybersecurity threats to support economic growth and prosperity.

He said Abu Dhabi University, through its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain, was advancing AI education and research through bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes, encouraging scientific research and patents aligned with national needs.

He added that AI applications now extended beyond engineering to education, media, administration and business, underscoring the importance of developing talent capable of creating technologies locally rather than merely using them.

For his part, Faisal Al Dhaheri, Founder and CEO of Clickilink, highlighted AI's role in improving leadership practices, business efficiency, productivity and information security.

Speaking to WAM, Al Dhaheri described the summit as a platform for discussing AI technologies and products developed in the Middle East. He said its expansion from Britain to the UAE reflected growing interest in the Gulf region, bringing together specialists from the UAE and around the world.

He praised the UAE's support for businesses and individuals, saying it encouraged innovation, production and international expansion.

Al Dhaheri said Clicky Link, established in 2015, had evolved into an Emirati social media platform comprising four platforms, including AI-powered trading, Clicky Services for customer services and business development, and Clicky Browser.

He explained that the company aimed to simplify access to digital services by integrating social networking, business tools, blogging and project management into a single environment, enabling users to meet personal and professional needs with one click.