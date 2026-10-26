Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, have discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in ways that advance their shared interests and promote development and prosperity for both peoples.

During a telephone call, the two top diplomats also reviewed the latest developments in the region and the current regional situation.