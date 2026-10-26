Emirates Dubai 7s adds HSBC SVNS 3, featuring 28 teams, 70 matches

DUBAI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Dubai 7s will host the world’s biggest international sevens tournament with the addition of HSBC SVNS 3 to the schedule, while in the HSBC SVNS, New Zealand will begin the defence of the titles they won in Dubai last year against Fiji (men’s) and Japan (women’s) following the announcement of the fixtures and pools for next month’s event.

The Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival returns to The Sevens Stadium on November 27-29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday, with tickets for the event on sale now.

For the first time, HSBC SVNS 3 will take place at the event alongside HSBC SVNS Series, bringing together 28 international men's and women's teams across both competitions, with 70 matches being played throughout the weekend, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy more world class rugby and watch some of the sport’s rising stars in action.

As the third tier of the international rugby sevens competition, HSBC SVNS 3 gives those nations who are fast becoming established as genuine contenders in global sevens the opportunity to compete and progress to HSBC SVNS 2, HSBC SVNS and, ultimately, secure a pathway to Olympic qualification.

In addition to HSBC SVNS and HSBC SVNS 3, this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s features amateur competitions for men and women across rugby, netball presented by Dubai Holdings Community Management, cricket presented by Dulsco Group, Rebound Padel, WODON3 fitness and Gaelic football, which makes its debut at this year’s festival.

Additionally, the International Invitational rugby tournaments have been enhanced with representation from international teams including Argentina, Brazil, China, South Africa and Spain.

Away from the sporting action, hugely popular DJs Melanie C and Jax Jones have been confirmed as the main acts at Beats on 2 across the weekend, with further headline artist announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

As ever, the event marks the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2026/2027 Series, with tournaments to follow in Cape Town, Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York. The HSBC SVNS World Championship 2027 then takes place, during April and May, in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

With the HSBC SVNS 3 tournament set to begin on Friday November 27, on Pitch 1, international SVNS rugby will be played on the opening day of Emirates Dubai 7s for the first time. Pitch 1 will also host the HSBC SVNS 3 finals on Saturday November 28.

Once again, all HSBC SVNS fixtures across the weekend will take place on Pitch 1 with the men’s and women’s competitions made up of the best eight teams in the world.

In the men’s tournament, South Africa, last season’s Series winners, are joined in Pool A by Australia, beaten finalists in Dubai last year, along with Argentina and USA. Pool B, meanwhile, sees Emirates Dubai 7s defending champions, New Zealand, drawn alongside Fiji, Spain and France.

The pick of the opening fixtures sees New Zealand begin the defence of their title against Fiji at 12.36pm, while the two most recent Series champions – South Africa and Argentina – go head-to-head at 11.52am in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Other highlights include South Africa versus Australia, scheduled for 2.55pm, and New Zealand versus France, which brings the group-stage matches to a close at 8.22pm.

New Zealand, last season’s Series champions and Emirates Dubai 7s winners, are undoubtedly the team to beat, with the All Blacks drawn alongside Fiji, Japan and Canada in Pool B, while Pool A features Australia, France, Spain and USA.

The women’s competition kicks off with USA taking on Spain at 10am, while New Zealand open their campaign against Japan at 11.06am.

France face Spain at 1pm, immediately followed by Australia’s match against USA at 1.22pm, while the standout match of the group stage – New Zealand versus Fiji – brings the curtain down on the women’s pool fixtures at 6.52pm.

The tournament features six men's and six women's teams, who secure qualification through regional competitions around the world. Like HSBC SVNS, teams compete in pool stages before progressing to knockout matches, with the top two men's and women's teams securing promotion to HSBC SVNS 2, which takes place across three rounds in Nairobi, Sao Paolo and Montevideo early in 2027.

The men’s HSBC SVNS 3 competition will be contested by Hong Kong China, Canada, Chile, Italy, Samoa and Zimbabwe, while China, Mexico, Poland, Samoa and Colombia have secured their spot in the women’s competition, with one more team set to qualify.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “The addition of HSBC SVNS 3 to this year’s Emirates Dubai 7s for the first time is a particularly significant milestone for the event and its overall evolution.

“This will be the world’s biggest international sevens tournament, with 28 teams from around the world competing across HSBC SVNS and HSBC SVNS 3, and 70 matches taking place over the course of the weekend.

“This gives us a sense of enormous pride and firmly reinforces our commitment to growing the game. We can’t wait for fans to experience what promises to be a truly special weekend.”

World Rugby Sevens World Series General Manager, Sam Pinder, said: "The return of HSBC SVNS 3 to Dubai is another important moment for the development of international rugby sevens and our ambition to create meaningful opportunities for more nations to compete on the global stage.

"Bringing HSBC SVNS 3 together with HSBC SVNS provides a fantastic platform to showcase the depth of talent across the game, from teams looking to take the next step to the world's best competing at the highest level.

"With promotion to HSBC SVNS 2 at stake, there is plenty to play for, and we're looking forward to an exciting weekend of rugby sevens in Dubai."

Mohammed Alzaabi, Secretary General of the UAE Rugby Federation, said: “We are proud to be part of Emirates Dubai 7s, an iconic event that continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for rugby. The addition of HSBC SVNS 3 marks an exciting milestone, creating more opportunities for emerging rugby nations to compete on the international stage.

“At the UAE Rugby Federation, we are committed to supporting the growth and development of rugby at all levels, and our participation in this prestigious event reflects our ambition to showcase UAE rugby talent, inspire the next generation of players, and contribute to the continued success of rugby in the region.

“We look forward to another exceptional edition of Emirates Dubai 7s and to welcoming teams and fans from around the world.”

Tickets are on sale via emiratesdubai7s.com and the Emirates Dubai 7s app, with General Admission 3-Day Passes starting from AED595 per person, while a 3-Day Family Pass, securing entry for two adults and two children, is priced AED1,136. Day Passes for Saturday or Sunday are priced AED455, while Friday entry is AED 75, with children under 15 admitted free of charge. Tickets for People of Determination, including a carer, are AED375.