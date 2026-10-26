Paraguayan President thanks UAE President for urgent humanitarian response

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from President of the Republic of Paraguay His Excellency Santiago Peña, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen ties in support of mutual interests and joint aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

His Excellency Peña thanked His Highness for the UAE’s swift humanitarian response to support those affected by the recent severe weather conditions in Paraguay, reaffirming the strength of relations between the two countries.