World judo stars set for Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) --Leading international judokas will compete in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2026, hosted by the UAE Judo Federation under the supervision of the International Judo Federation (IJF) at Mubadala Arena from 29th to 31st October.

Prominent participants include Japan's Ryotaro Masuchi, bronze medallist in the under-100kg category at the 2025 Tokyo Grand Slam; Azerbaijan's Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov, bronze medallist at the 2026 Hungary Grand Slam in the over-100kg category; Russia's Kristina Dudina, gold medallist in the under-48kg category at the 2024 European Championships; and Hungary's Aron Szabo, bronze medallist at the 2024 European Under-23 Championships in the under-73kg category.

Meanwhile, the IJF has approved the UAE national team's final roster of 14 judokas, comprising 10 men and four women, as participating delegations arrive in Abu Dhabi to complete preparations ahead of Wednesday's draw, which will be conducted via video link.

The Higher Organising Committee, chaired by UAE Judo Federation President Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Al Derie, under the supervision of Dr. Naser Al Tamimi, Sultan Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organisation and Protocol Committees and Tournament Director, and Khalifa Salem Al Qubaisi, Organisation Supervisor, reviewed preparations at Mubadala Arena and other organisational arrangements to ensure the event meets the highest international standards.