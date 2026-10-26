Abdullah bin Zayed, Tanzanian FM discuss bilateral ties, regional, international developments

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, have discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

During a telephone call, the two top diplomats exchanged views on current developments in the region and several regional and international issues of mutual concern.