NMDC Energy reports 9% revenue growth in 9 months

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Energy reported its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2026, with revenues increasing 9 percent year-on-year to AED14.2 billion.

According to a press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the solid top-line performance underscores NMDC Energy’s ability to steadily convert and execute its substantial backlog despite a challenging operating environment.

Growth was underpinned by a balanced geographical revenue mix, with local UAE operations contributing 72 percent and international markets accounting for 28 percent of total revenues in the first nine months of 2026.

NMDC Energy recorded a net profit of AED420 million in the first nine months of 2026.

NMDC Energy managed to grow its backlog to AED33.0 billion, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility across key regional and international markets.

NMDC Energy also maintained a strong and liquid balance sheet, with a cash position of AED3.0 billion at the end of the nine-month period, providing the financial flexibility required to fund ongoing capital deployment, support working capital requirements, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, stated, "Our performance across the first nine months of 2026 reflects the fundamental strength of the UAE’s industrial and energy ecosystem and NMDC Energy’s vital role as a trusted EPC powerhouse. Navigating a dynamic global operating environment, we have continued to deliver top-line growth by maintaining strict operational discipline and focusing on high-value project delivery."

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, "Driving an increase in revenues in a demanding operating environment is a direct testament to how effectively we are converting our project portfolio into tangible financial results. While we continue to deploy advanced AI initiatives across engineering and procurement to our fleet and fabrication yards, our priority remains disciplined execution as we position the business for its next phase of regional and global growth."