UAE calls for water resilience to be placed at centre of economic, investment planning

At WETEX and the World Green Economy Summit, Abdulla Balalaa highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic resilience through integrated infrastructure, innovation, and investment





DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi this December, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, called for water resilience to become a central priority in economic and investment planning, emphasising the need to connect water, energy, technology, and finance to drive sustainable growth and strengthen economic competitiveness.

Speaking at WETEX 2026 and the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai, Balalaa highlighted the importance of scaling proven solutions, mobilising investment, and working with international partners ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi this December.

At the World Green Economy Summit's Ministerial Roundtable, entitled ‘From Ambition to Bankable Action – Mobilising Green Investments for a Resilient and Inclusive Global Economy’, Balalaa highlighted the importance of developing investable water projects and attracting private capital to strengthen economic resilience and support sustainable growth.

Balalaa said, “Water security is economic security. Without reliable water, agricultural productivity declines, industries face greater risks, cities become more vulnerable, and investment becomes harder to sustain.”

At WETEX, Balalaa joined Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Qassimi, CEO and Founder of Soma Mater, for a high-level fireside chat entitled ‘Every Future Flows from Water: Reimagining the Water x Energy Nexus’.

The discussion explored the interdependence of water and energy systems, the importance of integrated infrastructure planning, and the role of innovation in strengthening resilience. Drawing on the UAE's experience in addressing water scarcity, Balalaa highlighted how advanced desalination technologies, resource efficiency, and collaboration across sectors can support long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Balalaa said, “In the UAE, our relationship with water has always demanded ingenuity. From the falaj systems that sustained communities for generations to today's desalination, reuse and digitally enabled water networks, we have learned to anticipate scarcity and invest for the long term.”

At the World Green Economy Summit’s Official Opening Ceremony, Balalaa called for water to be recognised as a strategic economic asset and a foundation for long-term growth. He highlighted the UAE's experience in turning resource challenges into opportunities through investment in renewable energy, advanced water infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

He also emphasised the need to plan water, energy, and digital infrastructure together, noting that artificial intelligence offers opportunities to improve resource efficiency while creating growing demands for water and power.

He added, “The success of the Conference should not be measured simply by the commitments announced in Abu Dhabi, but by what they deliver long after December.”

The Conference will focus on accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, with investment, innovation, and international partnerships central to advancing practical solutions.

The UAE aims to work with governments, financial institutions, and businesses to mobilise investment, develop a pipeline of investable water projects, and scale solutions that deliver lasting economic and social impact.

Registration is now open for The Oasis – the UAE's Green Zone at the 2026 UN Water Conference, bringing together the public, businesses, innovators, and organisations through exhibitions, discussions, and opportunities for collaboration.

About the 2026 UN Water Conference

Water is life. It is the foundation for human dignity, collective stability and prosperity, and the invisible thread connecting our communities, economies and shared future.

Co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, the 2026 United Nations Water Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2026. It will be the third UN Water Conference since 1977 and the first dedicated to accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The UAE and Senegal aspire to convene a Conference defined by action, advancing partnerships, investment, political commitments and practical solutions that improve lives, restore ecosystems and accelerate access to water and sanitation.

Registration for The Oasis is open on the conference site www.unwaterconferenceuae.com