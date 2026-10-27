Zayed Authority for People of Determination to organise 'Khat Wa Khuyoot' in November

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Founder’s Office, will organise Khat Wa Khuyoot, a community art initiative celebrating the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, from 1st to 9th November 2026 across five cultural and heritage destinations in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to promote inclusion and community engagement through art. It provides creative spaces that bring together People of Determination, artists, and community members from diverse cultural backgrounds and abilities in a shared experience celebrating the values of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Through a series of interactive art workshops led by 11 artists, alongside open art spaces where visitors can participate in drawing and creating artworks, the initiative offers an inspiring environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and experiences.

Participants will have opportunities to learn, experiment, express their perspectives, and work side by side to produce artworks reflecting human diversity and a shared sense of national belonging.

Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the initiative demonstrates the importance of leveraging art and culture to strengthen community participation and build bridges of communication among different segments of society.

He noted that the initiative places People of Determination at the heart of the creative experience, recognising them as partners, creators, and contributors to artistic works that reflect their talents, perspectives, and sense of belonging to the nation.

Al Humaidan added that the initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to empowering People of Determination and expanding their participation in cultural and community activities, while preserving Sheikh Zayed's values through contemporary artistic expression.

Al Humaidan further highlighted that bringing People of Determination together with artists and community members in a shared artistic experience creates broader opportunities for interaction and knowledge exchange, while showcasing their creative talents and capabilities.

He stressed that the initiative’s true impact extends beyond the workshops themselves, contributing to a community experience that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion, and strengthens the presence of People of Determination within the cultural and artistic landscape.

For his part, Dr. Hamad Mohammed Soudin, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We continue our fruitful collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Founder’s Office in organising initiatives that reflect our commitment to social responsibility, empowering People of Determination, enabling their active participation in cultural and recreational experiences, and providing opportunities for them to express their exceptional talents and abilities."

He added, "The Khat Wa Khuyoot initiative embodies our belief in the role of culture and the arts in enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination, serving as a shared language that strengthens communication, fosters connection, and reinforces bonds among community members.

"Across five cultural and heritage destinations in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region, the initiative brings together People of Determination, artists, and the public through shared interactive artistic experiences that promote inclusion and community engagement."

Khat Wa Khuyoot places the seven core values that shaped the life and leadership philosophy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the centre of its artistic experiences.

Each artist draws inspiration from one of these values: wisdom, respect, human development, determination, sustainability, unity, and generosity to develop the concept of their workshop and guide participants in expressing these values through their own artistic styles and perspectives.

In doing so, the initiative transforms national and humanitarian values from inherited principles into living creative experiences. People of Determination and community members are encouraged to connect the nation’s heritage with their personal experiences, within an inclusive framework that brings together Emirati identity, cultural diversity, and contemporary creativity.

The workshops cover a wide range of artistic disciplines, including painting, digital art, Arabic calligraphy, design, and other creative practices, depending on the nature of each workshop and the specialisation of the participating artist.

The initiative will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi City; Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region; and Al Dhafra Fort and Al Mirfa Library in Al Dhafra Region.

These venues will host artist-led workshops alongside open art spaces, allowing members of the public to participate in creating artworks during designated visiting hours.

On days when no artist-led workshops are scheduled, the open art spaces will remain accessible to visitors, with a representative from Zayed Authority for People of Determination available to assist them throughout their creative experience.

The initiative welcomes adult participants from both within and outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. All workshops are offered free of charge, subject to capacity limits and the specific participation requirements of each workshop.

Those interested in participating can view the workshop schedule, participating artists, available places, and registration details through the initiative’s website: khatwakhyoot.ae. Registration will be confirmed upon receipt of a confirmation email.

The initiative also includes documenting participants’ experiences and artworks, digitising selected pieces, and exploring opportunities to develop them into artistic products inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s values, with the aim of showcasing and promoting them at future national and community events