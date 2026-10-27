Sharjah Institute for Heritage, UNESCO enhance skills in intangible heritage preservation

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage launched a capacity-building workshop on Monday for focal points under UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, bringing together representatives of cultural and heritage institutions alongside UNESCO experts.

Held at the Arab Heritage Centre, the workshop aims to strengthen expertise in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage and promote Arab and international cooperation.

The workshop will run until 29th October, followed by a training programme from 2nd - 5th November.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, said the workshop reflects the Institute’s dedication to supporting Arab and international initiatives in the preservation of intangible cultural heritage and in the development of expertise in the practices and systems involved.

Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Institute, spoke about the value of hosting specialised training programmes in order to foster cooperation between Arab and international cultural and heritage institutions. He pointed out that such programmes provide a forum for sharing knowledge and experience and for the development of professional skills.

The two programmes aim to enhance the performance of focal points and strengthen expertise in preparing nomination files in line with the 2003 Convention, improving institutional performance and professional practices in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.