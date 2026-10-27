EAD reports completion of Phase 1 of Environmental Centennial 2071 with 122% implementation rate

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has completed the first implementation phase of the Environmental Centennial 2071, advancing the emirate’s long-term environmental vision for future generations. Between 2023 and 2025, nine government entities delivered 751 achievements through 98 programmes, translating a shared vision into coordinated action across government.

Rooted in the environmental legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071, the Environmental Centennial 2071 was adopted in 2022 as a unified framework for government action. It links environmental objectives to implementation plans and programmes and strengthens the emirate’s ability to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The late Sheikh Zayed taught us that our natural wealth is a trust and a responsibility we must safeguard for generations to come. Building on this legacy, the Environmental Centennial 2071 places environmental protection at the heart of comprehensive planning and makes stewardship of nature a shared commitment across government.

She added, "Phase One has demonstrated our ability to hold a clear direction towards the future while learning and adapting along the way. We look forward to continuing this progress through institutions that anticipate change, decisions that safeguard nature, and a community that helps shape its environmental future.”

Across Phase One (2023-2025), the implementation rate reached 122 percent of the target. The Stars System allowed entities to exceed their planned commitments, adding 33 programmes and 186 achievements.

The average Environmental Centennial 2071 Integration Index reached 89 percent among assessed entities. Phase One also contributed to 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and international cooperation extended to 29 countries through partnerships, training, knowledge exchange and participation in international forums.

Abdulla AlRemaithi, Executive Director of the Integrated Environment Policy and Planning Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Environmental Centennial draws its strength from the complementary roles of participating entities, with each entity’s achievements contributing to wider environmental goals.

Phase One demonstrated the importance of linking strategic priorities to implementation programmes and measurable outcomes, while giving entities the flexibility to develop their initiatives and respond to new opportunities. In the next phase, we will focus on strengthening this integration to multiply the impact of these achievements and support the centennial’s targets over the long term.”

Five square kilometres of coral reefs were restored, with fish biomass increasing by 50 percent in restored areas. The use of recycled water and provision of emergency water reserves strengthened Abu Dhabi’s water resilience.

Clean energy sources accounted for 42 percent of electricity generation, while emissions from electricity generation fell by 23 percent since 2016.

Agricultural practices improved water-use efficiency and reduced food loss. Environmentally friendly public buses, autonomous vehicles and lower-emission water taxis supported more sustainable mobility.

During Phase One, 27 policies, strategies, standards and regulatory mechanisms were developed to integrate environmental priorities into government decisions.

Public confidence in the policy to reduce single-use plastics reached 95 percent, with 96 percent of community members adopting practices that reduce their use. Marine research capabilities were strengthened through the research vessel Jaywun and the establishment of Abu Dhabi’s first Maritime Sustainability Research Centre.

The framework will be reviewed in 2027. Areas under consideration for the next phase include broader private sector participation, greater use of artificial intelligence and real-time data analysis, and continued collaboration across Abu Dhabi’s environmental ecosystem.

Through the Environmental Centennial 2071, Abu Dhabi continues to build on its environmental heritage and embed science-based planning and collaboration in government action. This approach places the protection of nature and its resources at the heart of development, ensuring that today’s decisions deliver lasting benefits for future generations.