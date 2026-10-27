Saqr Ghobash, Ugandan Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation

NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed with Jacob Marksons Oboth, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, ways to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Uganda and expand partnership opportunities in various fields of mutual interest.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The two sides welcomed the steady growth of UAE-Uganda relations, particularly in trade, investment and economic cooperation. They highlighted opportunities to expand partnerships in clean and renewable energy, food and water security, technology, innovation and sustainable development.

Ghobash emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Parliament of Uganda, developing mechanisms for institutional cooperation, and exchanging knowledge, expertise and parliamentary best practices to enhance legislative and oversight performance.

The meeting also addressed the importance of expanding cooperation in clean and renewable energy and exchanging expertise in developing legislation and policies that encourage investment in the sector. The discussions covered enhancing cooperation in food and water security, developing supply chains and logistics services, addressing climate change challenges and protecting the environment.

Ghobash invited Oboth to visit the UAE and the FNC to strengthen parliamentary communication, exchange expertise and experiences, and continue exploring ways to develop cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination in combating terrorism and extremism, promoting the values of tolerance, moderation and peaceful coexistence, and countering extremist ideologies and hate speech.

They underscored the important role of parliaments in supporting regional and international efforts to consolidate security and stability and promote dialogue and understanding among peoples.

Oboth, in turn, praised the UAE's development achievements and progress across various sectors. He highlighted its role in promoting the values of moderate Islam, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as well as supporting efforts to counter extremist ideology and terrorism in Uganda and across Africa.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda also invited Ghobash to visit Uganda to continue consultations, exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.