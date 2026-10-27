Ministry of Interior rolls out 'Police Diplomatic Leadership' programme

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI), through its Leadership Development Centre and in cooperation with the International Affairs Office, has launched the “Police Diplomatic Leadership” training programme in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Rabdan Academy, and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

The programme aims to equip police leaders with the skills needed for diplomatic engagement, international relations and institutional representation.

It aims to prepare participants through advanced knowledge and practical skills in diplomacy, international relations, strategic analysis, international law, diplomatic protocol and etiquette, negotiation, and the use of artificial intelligence.

The programme seeks to step up participants' readiness to represent the Ministry of Interior effectively and professionally at international forums, enhance security and diplomatic partnerships, and enhance the UAE's standing on the international stage.

Spanning 12 months, the programme combines classroom instruction, distance learning, and practical training. Its curriculum integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications, enabling participants to analyse geopolitical developments, understand international law and the workings of international organisations, conduct negotiations and build international partnerships.

It also focuses on using AI tools to support analysis and decision-making while strengthening leadership, communication and institutional representation skills.