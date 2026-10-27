UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People’s Republic of China over an earthquake which struck Baqen County in the Xizang region, and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the People’s Republic of China and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.