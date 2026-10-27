SNOC completes first phase of Al Hadiba field development

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has completed the first phase of development of the Al Hadiba gas and condensate field, more than doubling current gas production and strengthening the emirate’s long-term energy security.

Discovered in May 2024, the Al Hadiba field lies northeast of the Sajaa gas field.

SNOC moved the project from discovery to production in record time through an accelerated appraisal and development programme, achieving first gas production in less than a year. The first phase included completing key requirements, such as drilling appraisal wells, analysing well data, establishing gas-gathering infrastructure, laying pipelines and carrying out commissioning work.

SNOC has begun preparations for the next phase of development, accelerating work to increase production in 2027. The field is expected to reach a stable production rate by 2028, helping to meet future energy demand across the emirate.

Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC, said that Al Hadiba was one of Sharjah’s most significant gas development projects in recent years and a key pillar of the corporation’s long-term growth strategy.

“Completing the first phase at record speed and reaching production demonstrate the corporation’s ability to move efficiently from discovery to execution to meet the emirate’s growing energy needs,” he said.

Al Mazrouei added, “As we enter the next phase of Al Hadiba’s development, its role in strengthening energy security and delivering long-term value for Sharjah will continue to expand.”

SNOC completed the project despite logistical challenges and supply constraints, including regional shipping disruptions and restrictions on material supplies, reflecting its ability to manage complex projects and deliver them on accelerated timelines.

Masoud Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Exploration and Production at SNOC, said appraisal results had confirmed the reservoir's quality and its promising pressure characteristics and production performance across the field.

These findings, he added, strengthened confidence in the field’s long-term commercial viability and in its future role in meeting Sharjah’s energy needs.