Nasser Al Dhaheri elected to UIM F1H2O World Championship Committee

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasser Al Dhaheri, Manager of Modern Sports Events at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), has been elected to the F1H2O World Championship Committee of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) for a four-year term, securing all six votes.

The election took place during the UIM's annual meetings in Sintra, Portugal, which included its 99th General Assembly and brought together representatives of national federations and marine sports organisations worldwide.

Al Dhaheri's election strengthens Emirati representation in international marine sports governance and reflects ADMSC's expertise in organising and managing world championships.

His election builds on the club’s efforts to strengthen Emirati representation on specialised international committees. He brings extensive experience in managing marine sports events and championships, having previously served on the UIM’s safety and navigation committees.

The F1H2O World Championship Committee undertakes specialised responsibilities related to developing the championship’s organisational and technical aspects, supporting its continued progress and enhancing professionalism and competitiveness.

Al Dhaheri said the achievement reflected ADMSC’s support for Emirati professionals and its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s presence in international sporting institutions.

“This election brings new responsibilities and an opportunity to continue contributing to the development of the F1H2O World Championship, sharing expertise and exchanging international experience to enhance its technical and organisational standards and strengthen the global standing of UAE marine sports,” he said.

Al Dhaheri added that the club continues to strengthen its role in developing marine sports through organising and hosting international championships, alongside training and empowering Emirati professionals to contribute to decision-making and help shape the future of these sports worldwide.