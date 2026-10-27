Masdar raises $600 million in highest rated public blue bond corporate offering worldwide

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar has issued the first blue bond in its US$6 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The US$600 million five-year tenor bond is rated AA- by S&P and Fitch, making it the highest-rated public blue bond issued globally to date by a corporate.

Issued on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market with a US$5.875 percent coupon, the bond was swapped into euros at a 4.374 percent yield, efficiently aligning Masdar’s funding with its European investment exposure.

The transaction attracted resilient demand from a broad base of regional and international investors, with the orderbook peaking at US$1.5 billion and the bond ultimately 2.5x oversubscribed despite challenging market conditions.

Masdar updated its Green Finance Framework (GFF) last month to include eligible blue projects, enabling the company to channel capital toward water-related clean energy projects, including offshore wind. Eligible blue projects contribute to the sustainable use of oceans and water resources, and must undergo comprehensive impact assessments to minimize adverse biodiversity effects.

Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar, said, “Our first blue bond issuance under our updated Green Finance Framework provides yet more opportunities for investors to join us in building the clean energy system of the future. This benchmark offering will ensure capital can be delivered where it will have the most impact, supporting the development of a more resilient blue and green economy.”

Masdar is already widely recognised as a global leader in sustainable finance, with the company having raised $2.75 billion since 2023 through its bond programme. A total of $2.3 billion had been allocated to 30 renewable energy projects, with a total gross capacity of over 16 gigawatts (GW) across 10 countries, as of year-end 2025.

Masdar’s updated GFF is aligned with blue guidance from the International Capital Market Association and the International Finance Corporation, and was again assigned SQS1 (Excellent) – the highest possible Sustainability Quality Score – by Moody’s.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners on the bond included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Société Générale CIB.

Masdar has built one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy portfolios, with more than 65GW of capacity across established and high-growth renewable energy markets, spanning technologies including solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery storage and hybrid solutions.

With a clear pathway to 100GW of energy capacity by 2030, Masdar continues to expand through disciplined investment in strategic markets, delivering reliable, affordable clean power to meet rapidly growing electricity demand while supporting energy security and economic growth.