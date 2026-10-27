Aldar's nine-month net profit rises 19% to AED7.1 billion

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar Group recorded a net profit after tax of AED7.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), while earnings per share rose 20 percent YoY to AED0.77, driven by backlog conversion and resilient earnings from a diversified investment properties portfolio.

Aldar Investment AUM rose to AED57 billion through new acquisitions and completed projects, including Emirates Snack Foods cold store facility and Phase 1 of the Grade A logistics centre at National Industries Park in Dubai.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 21 percent YoY to AED2.8 billion, supported by high occupancy and rental growth, with recent acquisitions and completed develop-to-hold (d-hold) assets expanding its recurring-income base.

The d-hold pipeline, which supports future income growth, stood at AED21.3 billion following AED6.6 billion in new projects announced since the beginning of the year.

In Q3, Aldar and Mubadala acquired the near-fully occupied Masdar City Square for AED918 million, through the joint venture established in 2024.

In September, Aldar announced a strategic partnership with Arada, creating AED11 billion in development opportunities for the Aldar-Arada joint venture in Seih Al Sedeirah and the sale of land plots on Yas Island to Arada. In October, Aldar also agreed to the AED1.1 billion forward purchase of more than 1,100 residential units at Arada’s Aljada development, marking its first real estate investment in Sharjah.

Aldar benefitted from strong funding access and financial flexibility following the US$2 billion of hybrid issuances in Q1 and the closing of an AED5 billion sustainability-linked revolving syndicated credit facility in Q2. Group liquidity stood at AED38.2 billion at the end of Q3.

Group development sales totalled AED18.9 billion, including AED6.8 billion in Q3. For the nine-month period, the UAE sales stood at AED14.4 billion, while year-to-date sales stood at more than AED20 billion. Aldar introduced seven projects during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 12, reflecting accelerated launch momentum in Q3 with sustained demand for both new projects and existing inventory.

Demand among international customers remained strong, with UAE sales to overseas and expatriate resident buyers at AED11.3 billion in 9 months, 78 percent of total UAE sales.

Development backlog was AED71.6 billion at the end of September, including AED59.3 billion in the UAE, providing revenue visibility over the next 2-3 years.

Aldar Development benefitted from an expanded long-term pipeline through the unveiling of new destinations including Marsa Al Saadiyat (AED60 billion GDV) and Yas Point (AED6 billion GDV).

Aldar’s international businesses, SODIC and London Square, maintained strong momentum and increased their contributions to group sales, with 9M 2026 sales up 99 percent and 177 percent, respectively.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate the strength of its economic foundations, supported by a clear long-term vision, sustained investment in infrastructure and lifestyle, and a progressive business environment. These strengths continue to underpin the emirate's attractiveness as a destination to live, work and invest.

"Aldar's performance reflects these foundations, alongside the deliberate investment decisions we have made over time to build a more diversified and resilient business."

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said, “Aldar's performance in the first nine months reflects the growing strength and maturity of our business, and our ability to maintain momentum while responding to changing market conditions with discipline. Following a measured approach to new launches during the first half, we accelerated activity in Q3 with encouraging demand for our new communities.

"Alongside this momentum, we have maintained our focus on executing our substantial development backlog, while investments made across our recurring-income platform in recent years are delivering increasingly meaningful contributions to earnings."

He added, "As we enter the final quarter, our priorities remain firmly on execution, converting customer demand into sales and progressing our expanding development and investment pipelines. With the scale and diversity of our platform, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and pursue new opportunities while maintaining our commitment to disciplined capital deployment and long-term value creation.”