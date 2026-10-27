GDRFA Dubai wins 'Best Employee Wellbeing Programme' at Future Workplace Awards 2026

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has won the Best Employee Wellbeing Programme award at the Future Workplace Awards 2026 for its “Happiest Work Environment” initiative.

The achievement reflects the Directorate’s progress in developing its institutional work environment, enhancing employee wellbeing and quality of work life, and fostering a workplace culture that places people at the forefront of its priorities.

GDRFA Dubai was honoured during the Future Workplace Awards 2026 ceremony held in Dubai, following a competitive selection process in the Best Employee Wellbeing Programme category, which featured seven shortlisted initiatives from organisations across various sectors.

Established in 2012, the awards recognise excellence in human resources management and workplace development across the Middle East. The 2026 edition attracted more than 450 entries across 22 categories, evaluated by a panel of over 20 judges.

This particular category recognises comprehensive and innovative programmes that promote employees’ physical, mental, emotional and financial wellbeing, while demonstrating measurable improvements in employee experience and satisfaction.

Major General Awadh Mohammed Al Awaim, Assistant Director-General for Human Resources and Finance at GDRFA Dubai, said the recognition reflects the UAE’s vision and Dubai’s approach to investing in people as the cornerstone of development and institutional excellence. He emphasised that creating a happy and motivating workplace is not a goal separate from government performance, but rather one of the key foundations of its success and sustainability.

He added: “Winning this award for our ‘Happiest Work Environment’ initiative reflects our commitment to fostering an institutional culture where employee appreciation and recognition of their efforts and achievements are integral to the workplace.”

The initiative aims to improve employee wellbeing, job satisfaction and organisational belonging while encouraging creativity, innovation and active participation in workplace development.