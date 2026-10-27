Bloom Living wins four accolades at Arabian Property Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bloom Living, a project by Bloom Holding, has received four accolades at the Arabian Property Awards 2026, including best ‘Apartment – Condominium Development in Abu Dhabi’, best ‘Residential Development in Abu Dhabi’, best ‘Mixed Use Development in Abu Dhabi’, and best ‘Mixed Use Architecture in Abu Dhabi’.

Located within Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Bloom Living is a fully integrated community that brings together residential, education, retail, leisure, wellness and everyday services within one connected and walkable community.

Bloom Living was named best ‘Apartment – Condominium Development in Abu Dhabi’, recognising the premium quality and diversity of its residential offering, and best ‘Residential Development in Abu Dhabi’, reflecting its approach to creating homes and neighbourhoods around the needs of residents and families.

The project also won best ‘Mixed Use Development in Abu Dhabi’, highlighting the integration of residential, education, retail, leisure, wellness and everyday services within one connected and walkable community, and best ‘Mixed Use Architecture in Abu Dhabi’, recognising a distinctive architectural identity inspired by Mediterranean Spanish design and a masterplan that places landscaped open spaces, connectivity and the pedestrian experience at its heart.

The four accolades recognise the different elements that define Bloom Living, from the design and quality of individual homes to the architecture, planning and mix of uses that shape the wider living experience.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said, “Being recognised across four categories reflects the strength of our vision for community living, bringing together thoughtfully designed homes, distinctive architecture and a carefully integrated mix of amenities and everyday services to create a connected environment centred on how people live. It reinforces our belief that the most successful communities are those designed around how people live, interact with and experience their surroundings every day.”

The Arabian Property Awards are part of the International Property Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious programmes recognising excellence across the global real estate sector. Judged by an independent panel of leading industry professionals, the awards assess entries against criteria including design, quality, service, originality and innovation.