China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou connects global buyers with suppliers

GUANGZHOU, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Global buyers are converging on the ongoing 140th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, where suppliers gathered under one roof allow them to compare products, quality and prices side by side.

Also known as the Canton Fair, the biannual event is China's largest and longest-running comprehensive trade fair and a widely watched barometer of the country's foreign trade.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the fair allows buyers to move between numerous suppliers in a single space and compare offers directly.

The sourcing journey often continues beyond the exhibition venue, as Guangzhou sits in the Pearl River Delta, one of China's manufacturing heartlands, where many factories lie just an hour's drive from the fairgrounds.

Buyers can visit production sites to observe assembly lines, compare manufacturing processes and discuss their requirements directly with suppliers.

China's complete industrial chain and stable manufacturing capability enable suppliers to offer comprehensive solutions and customised services to overseas buyers.