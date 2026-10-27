FNC participates in BRICS parliamentary committee chairs meeting

NEW DELHI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in a meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries, held in New Delhi, India.

In his address, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy to support cooperation among BRICS countries and promote mutual understanding, contributing to the shared interests of its member countries and peoples.

He stressed the need to focus on the economic priorities upon which BRICS was founded and to unify parliamentary efforts to support the implementation of common priorities and commitments.

He stressed the importance of BRICS remaining focused on its founding principles and strategic objectives, emphasising that cooperation within the group must translate into concrete initiatives and achievements that strengthen its effectiveness and meet the aspirations of its member countries.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that current global economic challenges require prioritising issues that unite BRICS countries, focusing on economic cooperation and integration, and adopting a positive approach based on mutual understanding and joint action to address these challenges.

He also called for commitments outlined in the New Delhi Declaration to be translated into concrete measures, highlighting the role of parliaments in supporting implementation through their legislative and oversight functions.

He urged parliamentarians to fulfil their responsibilities in promoting consensus among BRICS countries, leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to build trust, exchange expertise and best practices, and translate common understandings into tangible outcomes that contribute to development and prosperity across BRICS countries.