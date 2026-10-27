M42, American University in Dubai partner to advance healthcare talent

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- M42 and the American University in Dubai (AUD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand practical learning opportunities for biology and pre-medical students, strengthen knowledge exchange, and support the development of future healthcare talent in the UAE.

Under the MoU, selected AUD biology and pre-medical students will have opportunities to participate in research, training, and clinical observation across relevant M42 facilities, subject to internal approvals and availability.

Potential areas of engagement include neuroscience, cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular health, alongside digital health and genomics, offering students exposure to different disciplines and potential career pathways.

M42 and AUD will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise through potential joint events, workshops, and training programmes. Educational, research, and outreach activities may also include seminars and panel discussions focused on applied life sciences and healthcare innovation.

The two organisations will also explore direct M42-led initiatives to support biology and pre-medical students, including potential scholarships, particularly those aligned with UAE national workforce development and Emiratisation priorities.

Andreas Fagher, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at M42, said, “Through our collaboration with the American University in Dubai, we aim to give students meaningful exposure to the environments where care is delivered, and innovation takes shape. By bringing education closer to practice, we are helping develop the skills and perspectives that will support the UAE’s healthcare ambitions.”

Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai, said, “Our collaboration with M42 creates opportunities for biology and pre-medical students to see that knowledge in practice through research, observation, and hands-on learning. Engaging with healthcare professionals will help students make informed decisions about their futures while strengthening their ability to contribute to society.”

The MoU brings together AUD’s academic expertise and M42’s integrated healthcare ecosystem to connect university learning with research, clinical observation, and training experiences. It establishes a framework for students to gain insight into how scientific knowledge, technology, and patient care come together across modern healthcare.