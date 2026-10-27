Russian scientists develop microparticles capable of destroying nearly 50% of cancer cells

MOSCOW, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Scientists at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (BFU) in Russia have developed gold and iron microparticles capable of destroying nearly 50 percent of cancer cells when exposed simultaneously to an infrared laser and a magnetic field, according to TV BRICS.

The researchers created disc-shaped microparticles consisting of alternating layers of gold and iron. Gold allows the particles to be heated by a laser, while iron enables them to respond to a magnetic field.

Tests on liver cancer cells showed that particles with an outer layer of gold destroyed 29 percent of the cells when exposed to a laser, while iron-coated particles killed around 17 percent when exposed to a magnetic field. In laboratory tests, simultaneous exposure to a laser and a magnetic field increased the proportion of cancer cells destroyed to nearly 50 percent.

The technology could eventually be used following tumour removal surgery by applying a gel containing microparticles to the surgical site before exposing it to a laser and a magnetic field. This approach could help destroy remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of recurrence.

The development combines photothermal therapy, which uses laser-generated heat, with magnetic stimulation to damage cancer cells.