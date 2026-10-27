Tickets go on sale for Abu Dhabi International Boat Show's biggest edition

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, has announced that tickets are now on sale for the eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd November 2026 at ADNEC Marina.

Held under the theme "Life on and Beyond the Water", the 2026 edition will be the largest since the show's launch, bringing together marine enthusiasts, industry professionals and families for four days of exhibitions, activities and entertainment.

This year's event will introduce four new sectors covering marine technologies, boating essentials, wellness and outdoor living, expanding its offerings beyond the traditional marine industry.

The show will also feature the return of the region's dedicated Charter Show, alongside a Waterfront Lounge, an expanded Sea Trial Zone offering live on-water demonstrations for prospective buyers, and an enhanced Navigation Hub providing scenic boat trips.

In line with the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, the event will offer an expanded Kids Zone, family ticket packages covering up to two adults and four children, and live entertainment at the Sunset Terrace.

Visitors will also be able to explore boats, fishing gear, marine equipment and outdoor lifestyle products, while connecting with industry professionals.