Sharjah Executive Council issues resolutions on mosque staff, addiction support

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.

The Council discussed government performance, legislation and measures to improve public services and institutional efficiency.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in continuation of His Highness’s approach to reinforcing the status of mosques and strengthening their religious and community role, as well as his commitment to ensuring the proper care of the mosques and enhancing the quality of services provided in them, and in recognition of the role played by imams, muezzins and preachers in spreading the teachings of Islam, the Council issued a resolution on the work system for imams, muezzins and preachers in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The resolution aims to develop the regulatory and legislative framework governing mosque personne, improve administrative efficiency, and reinforce the principles of clarity, transparency and job stability, in line with the nature of their duties and responsibilities.

It sets out provisions governing the appointment and contracting of imams, muezzins and preachers, as well as the regulations for appointing Friday prayer preachers. It also defines their rights, obligations and job duties, and sets out mechanisms for performance evaluation, promotion, rewards and disciplinary penalties.

These provisions aim to ensure clear responsibilities, safeguard employees’ rights, and establish the foundations of fairness and discipline in the workplace. They also contribute to improving performance and enhancing the capabilities of personnel responsible for mosque affairs, thereby strengthening mosques’ religious mission and standing in the community.

The Council also issued a resolution on the Programme for Assessing Addiction Cases and Supporting Individuals with Addiction. The programme aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of addiction assessments, establish an integrated framework for supporting and monitoring individuals with addiction, and reduce relapse into the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through continuous follow-up, early intervention, and integrated coordination among the relevant entities.

Under the resolution, a committee named the “Addiction Assessment and Containment Committee” will be established in the emirate, affiliated with and operating under the supervision of the Sharjah Police.

The committee will be chaired by the Director General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports. Its membership will comprise the directors of the following departments: the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics and Prevention; the Prevention and Follow-Up Department; the Districts Police Stations Department; the Institutional Security Department; the Community Security Department; and the Legal Affairs Department. It will also include a representative from any other department or organisational unit designated by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The resolution covers several legal provisions relating to the programme supporting individuals with addiction, electronic systems and devices, periodic testing procedures, the committee’s responsibilities, meetings, decisions and recommendations, periodic reports, subcommittees, regulatory decisions, repeal, entry into force and publication.

The Council reviewed the Emirate of Sharjah’s plans for the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which focus on strengthening unity, reinforcing values of national belonging and loyalty, and showcasing the emirate’s cultural heritage. The plans aim to engage families and all segments of society in a comprehensive celebratory experience that reflects the cohesion of Emirati society and its pride in its national identity.

They also highlight the role of productive families and small business owners by providing opportunities for them to participate and showcase their products, alongside artistic and visual content that aligns with the official identity of Eid Al Etihad and embodies its national significance.

The plan outlined the programme of celebrations to be held across Sharjah from 19th November to 3rd December, featuring community and heritage activities, musical evenings, and artistic and entertainment performances for all age groups.

The plan also set out the celebrations’ visual identity and creative direction, with design elements inspired by Sharjah’s landmarks, reflecting the emirate’s distinctive cultural character and connecting its past with its present and future aspirations.

In addition, it includes interactive programmes that bring national heritage to life through innovative approaches, enabling younger generations to learn about the UAE’s history and the values of the Union, thereby strengthening intergenerational connections and reinforcing pride in national identity.